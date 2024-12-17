                 

Dallas Youth initiative enjoys successful start

Over 60 players have formed two ensembles as part of a youth initiative led by the Dallas Brass Band.

Dallas Youth
  Over 60 players of different ages enjoyed the weekend clinic

Tuesday, 17 December 2024

        

The Dallas Youth Brass Band initiative has enjoyed a successful launch with a weekend clinic and workshop event that attracted over 60 students to form two ensembles.

The event culminated in a concert on the Sunday evening featuring nearly 100 musicians including the Dallas Brass Band.

The new ensembles cater for middle school students (grades 7-8) and another for high school students, with each performing a number of works during their portion of the concert. The Dallas Brass Band followed with an exhibition of their recent US Masters competition programme before a massed band finale brought all three bands together.

Remarkable

"The enthusiasm we witnessed from these students was remarkable," Danny Brock, President of the Dallas Brass Band told 4BR.

"It's clear there's a deep well of potential in these young musicians for this genre of music, and we're committed to fostering that talent further. We are deeply thankful to our Dallas Brass Band musician-educators for not only playing in the ensembles, but for volunteering to lead masterclasses and sectionals for these eager young students."

Dream

MD Grant Jameson was equally delighted. "It's been a dream of mine to start a youth band here knowing the talent we have in these young musicians. I'm very excited at the opportunity to share this music with these students."

4BR was informed that it is hoped that the initiative will be expanded during 2025.

        

