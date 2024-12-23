BrookWright Music: Sunset (David Robb)

A lovely lyrical cornet solo for your 2025 concert programmes from the pen of David Robb.

The cornet solo 'Sunset' was written in 2023 as a graduation present for the composer's son Callum.

Although dedicated to him, it portrays an older father (the composer) reminiscing about the love, respect and pride he has for his grown-up son and all that he has achieved and worked for.





Lyrical style

Lyrical in style, the soaring solo line is accompanied by a mainly homophonic background in the ensemble. The tutti sections feature the melody accompanied by flowing scalic figures which portray the passing of time. The piece ends with an ad lib cadenza section where the soloist can really put their own mark on the music.





To view

To view a video of Dominic Longhurst and Victoria Brass performing the solo: www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzYwOvlqaYU

PDFs



https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/sunset-cornet-solo-with-brass-band-david-robb

Sheet music



UK: www.brassband.co.uk and www.durhammusic.co.uk

USA: www.cimarronmusic.com

Difficulty Level: 4th Section +