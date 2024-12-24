A Golden Bough taste of Christmas

The Ensemble of the Golden Bough provide just the right performance to put you in the mood for a reflective Christmas...

The award-winning Ensemble of the Golden Bough has just released a festive video performance of the 'Coventry Carol' to put you in the mood for a thoughtful Christmas.

It has been arranged by Ryan Linham and has already been enjoyed by over 25,000 people in the last few days alone.

The ensemble is made up of some of London's leading orchestral players and is focused on the furthering the traditions of British brass playing and composition.

Medieval England

The video is to celebrate the release of the first track of a new initiative entitled, 'Christmas Carols of Medieval England for Brass Ensemble'. A new track will be added to the album every year.

Speaking to 4BR, Artistic Director Christopher Barrett said: "The musicians own an equal share of the recording and contribute to every aspect of a release: the commissioning of the work, the way that it is recorded and filmed, and the details of how it is presented to the public.

In my view, this is the reason that EGB has been so successful in reaching the general public over the last few years."

Enjoy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUlYxu6AE3E

To find out more about the ensemble go to: ensembleofthegoldenbough.com