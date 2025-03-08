                 

Results: 2025 Scottish Championships

Whitburn leads the way in Perth with section wins for Granite City, Perthshire Brass, Renfrew Burgh and Arbroath & Carnoustie.

Perth Concert Hall
  Whitburn won the top section in Perth

Saturday, 08 March 2025

        

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: David Barringer and Alan Fernie

1. Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs): 196**
2. the cooperation band (Dr Glenn Van Looy): 195*
3. Kingdom Brass (Katrina Marzella Wheeler): 194
4. Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cooke): 192
5. Dalmellington (Andrew Duncan): 191
6. Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman): 190
7. Bo'ness & Carriden (Phil Chalk): 189
8. Kirkintilloch Band (Hedley Benson): 188
9. Bathgate (Craig Anderson): 187
10. Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Mareika Gray): 186

** Qualify for National Final and to represent Scotland at 2026 European Championships in Linz
* Qualify for National Final

Best Soprano: Scott Forrest (Whitburn)
Best Principal Cornet: Chris Bradley (Whitburn)
Best Flugel: Sarah Findlay (Kingdom Brass)
Best Horn: Chris Hamilton (the cooperation band)
Best Baritone: Carole Edney (the cooperation band)
Best Euphonium: Chris Flynn (the cooperation band)
Best Trombone: Joshua Parkhill (Dalmellington)
Best Bass: Graham Fraser (Whitburn)
Best Bass Section: Whitburn
Best Percussion Section: Whitburn

First Section:

Adjudicators: David Barringer and Mark Wilkinson

1. Granite City Brass (Bruce Wallace): 195*
2. Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston): 194*
3. Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie OBE) : 193
4. Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel): 192
5. Kinneil (Allan Ramsay): 191
6. Lochgelly (Chris Shanks): 190
7. Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain): 188
8. Dunaskin Doon (Ralph Brill): 187
9. Clackmannan District (Paul Drury): 185
10. Johnstone (Joshua Parkhill): 184

Best Instrumentalist: Lewis Cato (euphonium) — Granite City Brass
Best Horn: Ben Williams (Granite City Brass)

*Qualify for National Final

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Mark Wilkinson and David Barringer

1. Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan): 194*
2. Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier): 192*
3. Irvine & Dreghorn (Helen Douthwaite Teasdale): 191
4. Croy Silver (Kenneth Blackwood): 190
5. Campbeltown Brass (Andrew McMillan): 188
6. Broxburn & Livingston (Bryan Allen): 186
7. Annan Town (Lewis Wilkinson): 185
8. Shotts St Patrick's (Charlie Farren): 184
9. St David's Brass (John A Dickson): 183
10. Tullis Russell Mills (John-Luke Harris): 182
11. Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson Paterson): 181

Best Instrumentalist: Stuart Black (flugel) — Jedforest Instrumental

*Qualify for National Final

Third Section:

Adjudicators: Alan Fernie and Stan Lippeatt

1. Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good): 190*
2. St Ronan's Silver (Michael Marzella): 188*
3. Highland Brass (Mark Bell): 186
4. Langholm Town (Chris Bradley): 184
5. Peebles Burgh (David McAuley): 183
6. Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black): 182
7. Brass Sounds Inverclyde (Alistair Gibson): 181
8. Dysart Colliery (Robert Fraser): 180
9. Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig): 179
10. Bon-Accord B (Harry Marshall): 178

Best Instrumentalist: Shona Jones (flugel) — Renfrew Burgh

*Qualify for National Final

Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Mark Wilkinson and Stan Lippeatt

1. Arbroath & Carnoustie (Neill McDonald): 185*
2. Stranraer Brass (Angela Miller): 183*
3. Whitburn Heartlands (Peter Holmes): 182
4. Kirkton Brass Bathgate (Paul McKelvie OBE): 181
5. Coalburn Intermediate (Gareth Bowman): 180
6. Hawick Saxhorn (Andrew Holland): 179
7. Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald): 178
8. Pencuik Silver (Jess Purbrick): 177
9. Dunfermline City Brass (Stephen Duncan): 176
10. Turriff Silver (Matt Bailey): 175
11. MacTaggart Scott Loanhead (Amy Paterson): 174

Best Instrumentalist: Euphonium (Stranraer Brass)
Youngest Player: Bb tuba — Arbroath & Carnoustie (aged 12)

*Qualify for National Final

Non-Contesting:

Section 4B
Adjudicator: Mark Good

Brass Central Strathearn (Tom Smith)
Barrhead Burgh (Alan Friel)
Clackmannan District Youth & Development Brass (Luci Lamb)
Forfar Instrumental (Donald Innes)
Stranraer Instrumental Training (Angela Miller)

The results ceremony for the Fourth Section section four take place after the non competitive 4b Section has concluded.

        

Perth Concert Hall

