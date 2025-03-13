Foden's RNCM performance on Radio 3

BBC Radio 3's 'In Concert' series will feature Foden's recent performance at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival with soloist Tim De Maeseneer.

Three Gods

Hosted by Tom Redmond, it will feature the UK premiere of Edward Gregson's new tenor horn concerto 'Three Gods' featuring Belgian virtuoso Tim de Maeseneer.

Led by Michael Fowles, Foden's programme also included the classic test-pieces, 'Fireworks' and 'Cloudcatcher Fells', as well as 'Elektrodesign' by Elisabeth Vannebo, 'A Leadsman, a Lady and a Lord' by David Stanhope, and 'Fantasia on a Theme of Purcell' by Paul Mealor'.

For more information: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m00291fp