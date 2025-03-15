                 

News

Draws: 2025 London & Southern Counties Area Championships

There are two days of qualification action to enjoy in Stevenage.

Stevenage
  The action takes place in Stevenage this weekend

Saturday, 15 March 2025

        

The London & Southern Counties Regional Championships take place in Stevenage this weekend.

Qualifiers

78 bands will compete at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre with defending champion Zone One Brass looking to make it a hat-trick of wins in the Championship Section and claim one of the two Royal Albert Hall qualification places on offer.

The First Section will send 2 bands to Cheltenham in September, with 3 gaining the invitation to compete in each of the Second, Third and Fourth Sections.

As previously stated, there will be no live band by band coverage of the competitions. 4BR will be there to listen to the bands and will publish the draws when appropriate and as soon as possible after officially announced.

Draw:

Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Paul Norley, Steve Sykes

1. Woodbridge Excelsior (Alan Duguid)
2. Witney Town (Guy James)
3. City of Oxford (Douglas Brown)
4. Letchworth Garden City (Tim Welch)
5. Reading Spring Gardens (Stephen Buckell)
6. Colchester (Melvin White)
7. Abbey Brass (Rob Tompkins)
8. Pangbourne & District Silver (Stewart Lewins)
9. Royston Town (Steve Earley)

Split draw:

Brighton & Hove City Brass (Rom Stanko)
Cobham (Ben Miller)
Cottenham Brass (Peter Mackley)
Dereham (Tony Hampton)
Godalming (James Haigh)
Hadstock Silver (Diane Pannell)
Patcham Silver (James Benka-Coker)
Wantage Academy (Nikki Jones)

Competing bands:


Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Anne Crookston, Paul Norley

1. Amersham (Paul Fisher)
2. East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)
3. Friary Band (Nigel Taken)
4. Fulham (Sam Hairsine)
5. Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby)
6. Hitchin (Andrew Kershaw)
7. Medway (Will Wilkins)
8. Milton Keynes Brass (Neil Brownless)
9. Redbridge Brass (Chris Bearman)
10. Sandhurst Silver (Joshua Ruck)
11. Wantage (Chris King)
12. Zone One Brass (Richard Ward)

First Section:

Adjudicators: Anne Crookston, Christopher Bond

1. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)
2. Cawston (Leigh Sharpe)
3. City of Norwich (Robin Norman)
4. East of England Co-op (Mark Ager)
5. Egham (Gareth Green)
6. Epsom & Ewell Silver (Tariq Ahmed)
7. Horsham Borough (Will Wilkins)
8. Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen)
9. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)
10. Soham Comrades (David Minchin)
11. St. Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts)
12. Thundersley Brass (Melvin White)
13. Tilbury (Melvin White)
14. Wantage Concert Brass (Chris Davis)

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Christopher Bond, Steve Sykes

1. Alder Valley Brass (David Hatton)
2. Amersham Concert Brass (Malcolm Peach)
3. Chiltern Hills Brass (Gordon Davies)
4. Chinnor Silver (Oliver Hallstead-Brooks)
5. City of Cambridge (Phillip Fisher)
6. Fairlop Brass (Kevin Jordan)
7. Grimsdyke Brass (Stuart Quinlan)
8. Jersey Premier Brass (Jason Mildren)
9. LGB Brass (Ian Stewart)
10. Marconi Brass (David Lockwood)
11. Olney Brass (Philip Devine)
12. Oxford Cherwell Brass (Danny Dullforce)
13. Simon Langton Brass (Keith Twyman)
14. Staines Brass (Gareth Trott)
15. Tendring Brass (David Rowland)
16. Ware Brass (Jonathan Lockwood)
17. Waterbeach Brass (David Minchin)
18. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas)

Third Section:

Adjudicators: Jack Capstaff, Stephanie Binns

1. Betteshanger Colliery (Mike West)
2. Bradwell Silver (Brian Keech)
3. Chichester City (Alfie Hughes)
4. Cold Ash Brass (Andy Belfield)
5. Crystal Palace (Jim Lynch)
6. Epping Forest (Kevin Schroeter)
7. Great Yarmouth Brass (Colin Swaep)
8. Hangleton (Richard Baker)
9. Hemel Hempstead (Dan Shave)
10. Hungerford Town (Tim Crouter)
11. Jubilee Brass (Oxford) (Clifford Sadler)
12. Littleport (Ian Johnson)
13. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp)
14. Regent Community Brass (Simon Tong)
15. Tadley Concert Brass (Paul Chapman)
16. Watford (Ian Graves)
17. Yiewsley & West Drayton (Christopher Cole)

        

Stevenage

