                 

*
banner

News

Dunfermline quintet presented with SBBA Life Membership

Five players who have given over 270 years of outstanding commitment and dedication to the Scottish brass banding movement have been honoured with Life Membership awards.

The awards
  The band's conductor Andy Shaw was also honoured

Wednesday, 09 April 2025

        

A quintet of Dunfermline City Band members have been presented with their Scottish Brass Band Association Life Membership Awards to mark their outstanding commitment to the banding movement.

The richly deserved accolades were presented by former conductor Andy Shaw who also received a presentation from the band to mark the 12 years he enjoyed in leading them.

270 years

Kristen Awlson, Christine Tyson, Kieran Morgan, Ron Shepherd and Jeff Sinclair have over 270 years of service to banding between them.

Kristen started playing in 1967 at Galashiels Academy before enjoying spells with Galashiels Town, Edinburgh City, Broxburn Public, Newtongrange Silver, Kinneil, Dalkeith & Monktonhall, Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath before joining Dunfermline in 1996.

Christine started to play on baritone in 1974 with Irvine Valley Band and has been a member of Newmilns & Galston, Carlisle St Stephens, Annan Town and Lochgelly before she became a member of Dunfermline.

Euphonium / trombone player Kieran started in 1972 and has been a member of Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly, Alva and Lochgelly before joining Dunfermline in 2014, whilst Ron began playing in 1960.

His first band was Inverkeithing Silver and has since enjoyed tenures at Dunfermline Salvation Army and Dunfermline Town before moving to Kelty & Blairadam, Dysart Colliery and Buckhaven before returning to Dunfermline City Brass.

One band man

Jeff's playing career started at Dunfermline's Townhill Primary School in 1972. He joined Dunfermline Town Band that same year and has been a loyal member ever since.

With a record of 52 years unbroken service, it is believed that he is only the third player of Dunfermline who has served all his playing days with the one band.

        

TAGS: Dunfermline Town

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Composers

Talented young trio claim NYBBGB Composer Competition awards

April 9 • The new works for the medium by Samuel Thackray, Nina Martin and Will Everitt will be performed by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain later this year.

The awards

Dunfermline quintet presented with SBBA Life Membership

April 9 • Five players who have given over 270 years of outstanding commitment and dedication to the Scottish brass banding movement have been honoured with Life Membership awards.

Jeff Hutcherson

Welsh bands gain essential Safeguarding training

April 8 • 20 bands have updated their Safeguarding knowledge with a specialised training seminar supported by the South East Wales Brass Band Association.

The Sounding Board

BBE develops new Sounding Board

April 8 • If you are interested in shaping the future of brass banding then Brass Bands England wants to hear from you and your opinions.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

April 8 • MERESIDE BRASS have a vacancy for a SOLO CORNET player, maybe PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs, occasional contests & socials.

Mereside Brass

April 8 • MERESIDE BRASS have vacancies for PERCUSSION players. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials. It would be great to hear from you if you would like to join the band or if you could help out when needed for concerts.

Port Sunlight Lyceum Brass

April 7 • Merseyside/Wirral based. We are a friendly 4th section band with regular jobs and socials throughout the year! Looking for a Principal Cornet, Cornets(position negotiable), and Trombone. All Players welcome! Instruments available to use!

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top