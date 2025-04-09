Dunfermline quintet presented with SBBA Life Membership

Five players who have given over 270 years of outstanding commitment and dedication to the Scottish brass banding movement have been honoured with Life Membership awards.

A quintet of Dunfermline City Band members have been presented with their Scottish Brass Band Association Life Membership Awards to mark their outstanding commitment to the banding movement.

The richly deserved accolades were presented by former conductor Andy Shaw who also received a presentation from the band to mark the 12 years he enjoyed in leading them.

270 years

Kristen Awlson, Christine Tyson, Kieran Morgan, Ron Shepherd and Jeff Sinclair have over 270 years of service to banding between them.

Kristen started playing in 1967 at Galashiels Academy before enjoying spells with Galashiels Town, Edinburgh City, Broxburn Public, Newtongrange Silver, Kinneil, Dalkeith & Monktonhall, Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath before joining Dunfermline in 1996.

Christine started to play on baritone in 1974 with Irvine Valley Band and has been a member of Newmilns & Galston, Carlisle St Stephens, Annan Town and Lochgelly before she became a member of Dunfermline.

Euphonium / trombone player Kieran started in 1972 and has been a member of Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly, Alva and Lochgelly before joining Dunfermline in 2014, whilst Ron began playing in 1960.

His first band was Inverkeithing Silver and has since enjoyed tenures at Dunfermline Salvation Army and Dunfermline Town before moving to Kelty & Blairadam, Dysart Colliery and Buckhaven before returning to Dunfermline City Brass.

One band man

Jeff's playing career started at Dunfermline's Townhill Primary School in 1972. He joined Dunfermline Town Band that same year and has been a loyal member ever since.

With a record of 52 years unbroken service, it is believed that he is only the third player of Dunfermline who has served all his playing days with the one band.