Talented young trio claim NYBBGB Composer Competition awards

The new works for the medium by Samuel Thackray, Nina Martin and Will Everitt will be performed by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain later this year.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) has announced the trio of winning entries of its 'Young Composers' Competition.

The biannual event, first held in 2023, set out to find six new compositions for the brass band medium, with the three winners and three runners-up chosen from a worldwide entry of 29 high quality works from talented young composers aged 30 or under.

Each was examined in detail by the panel of judges which included acclaimed conductor Martyn Brabbins, award winning composer Gavin Higgins and the NYBBGB's Director of Artistic Planning Dr Robert Childs. Ten works were shortlisted as competition finalists.

Following further extensive assessment, the winning works have been announced as 'Variations on an Enclosure' by Will Everitt, aged 20, 'Betws-y-Coed' by 20 year old Nina Martin and 'Nocturnal Dances' by Samuel Thackray, aged 21.

Variations on an Enclosure

'Variations on an Enclosure' is developed from a single four-note cell, itself derived from Will Everitt's explorations into the use of 'enclosures' in jazz melody and improvisation.

The work explores a wider palette of expression by balancing the lyricism idiomatic to brass band writing with a more jazz-orientated harmonic language.

Betwys-y-Coed

Nina Martin's 'Betws-y-Coed' is her first work for the medium and was inspired by her first solo backpacking trip to the area of north Wales.

Whilst exploring, she wrote musical ideas based on the bubbling of the river, the contour of the surrounding hills and the feeling of joy when immersed in the natural habitat. The overall theme can be considered to represent both a tragic romance and a battle between the human race and the natural world.

Nocturnal Dances

'Noctural Dances' by Samuel Thackray started as a collection of energetic, slightly eerie dance-like ideas, representing a kaleidoscope of imagined scenes in a nocturnal cityscape.

His unusual structure sees the energetic writing gradually subsiding as the stillness of night slowly takes over.

Real pleasure

Speaking about the winning entries, NYBBGB Panel Chairperson, Martyn Brabbins, who will also lead the NYBBGB Summer Course, said: "The composers gave us real pleasure with their work — such a rich variety of styles, experience and intent.

While the jury might have welcomed a few more radical approaches, there's no doubt the future of brass band music is bright. Congratulations to all and bravo to the prize winners!"

The competition winners will each receive a cash prize of £750 and a mentoring session with one of the competition judges. In addition, each will be performed on 9th August by the NYBBGB led by Martyn Brabbins at their summer concert at the Royal College of Music in London.

Tickets for this concert are available now at: www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on

Runners-up

The panel also congratulated the composers of the trio of runner-up winners: 'Storms of Light' by Camille Chiu (25), 'Echoes' by Lennert Van Laenen (20) and 'Concert Prelude: Ikigai' by Andy Wareham (30).

Each competition runner-up will receive a cash prize of £250 and the opportunity to receive feedback via a one-to-one coaching phone call with a member of the judging panel.

Childrens' Band performance

In addition, works by two of the youngest entrants were also highly commended by the judges: 'High Street Life' by George Swayne, aged 18, and 'Marche Triomphale' by 14 year old Easher Austin.

And as the youngest ever entrant of the bi-annual competition Easher's work will also be performed by the NYBBGB Children's Band on 1st August during their summer concert at Oundel School, Peterborough.

Tickets for this concert are available now at: www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on

Delight

Speaking to 4BR about his delight at the quality of the entries submitted to this year's competition, NYBBGB CEO, Mark Bromley said: "We were deeply impressed by the creativity and musical insight shown in all the entries.

Warmest congratulations to Will, Nina and Samuel whose winning compositions demonstrated exceptional promise and individuality. Their work signals a bright and inspiring future for brass band music."

Further information

More information about all ten competition finalists, including short videos of each finalist talking about their shortlisted composition, can be found at: www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/competitions/young-composers-competition-2/