Old Glossop School players to celebrate former conductor

The inspirational Jack Fletcher, the conductor of the Glossop School Band is to be remembered in a special concert.

Former members of the Glossop School Band are being contacted to come together for a free one-off free concert to celebrate the life of their late conductor, Jack Fletcher.

Jack was a driving force — from taking over in the mid 1960s to his final contest appearance in 1985. Under the baton of the school woodwork teacher, the band enjoyed considerable success, winning the Action Research Youth Championship title in 1984, as well as numerous regional contests in the North West and beyond.

With his enlightened approach youngsters were encouraged to play and express themselves, making a lasting impact on generations.

In a recent local on-line newspaper report, one former player stated; "Rehearsals were not just about perfecting musical pieces; they were a space for growth, self-expression and empowerment, long before these were buzz words in education!"

Another is reported as saying: "Jack understood that music could be an emotional outlet for young people, and he made the band room a safe space where children could not only improve their musical abilities but also explore and express their emotions."

Under Jack Fletcher the band won the Imperial Youth Championships on numerous occasions as well as the Radio Manchester 'Blow by Blow' and Radio Stoke 'Knock out Brass' contests in addition to their Action Research success.

Leading figures

Former players include Garry Cutt, who followed his brother Gordon into the band and became its principal cornet aged 14. He later went on to enjoy huge success as a conductor — including leading band to victory at the British Open on four occasions.

Jack Fletcher's baton was passed on to John Peacock as well as well known brass band musicians, Nigel Fielding and Mark Bousie who carried on his work into the 2000s

He passed away in 2024 aged 92. The special concert to celebrate his life will be held at Glossopdale School, on Sunday, April 13th directed by Garry Cutt and Lt Col Dr Graham Jones MBE.