Barrhead Burgh hopeful of making contesting return

From a low point of just 8 players, the former Scottish Fourth Section champion is now targeting a long awaited return to the contesting fold.

4BR has been informed that it is hoped that Barrhead Burgh Band will be able to return to the Scottish contesting fold in the very near future.

They are to approach the Scottish Brass Band Association with a request to register to compete in the Fourth Section for future contests, with the hope that they will be able to attend events in both Troon and Perth later in the year.

First and second steps

An ensemble from the band took part in the non-competitive Section 4B of this year's Scottish Championships, and, following the success and further extensive consultation they have now taken the next step to return to the competitive contesting fold.

The band was crowned Scottish Fourth Section Champion in 2019, although they did not compete at the Cheltenham National Final. They last competed in the Scottish Championship Third Section in 2020 and subsequently found great difficulty as membership fell to just 8 players.

Commitment and determination

However, with remarkable commitment and determination the band has now built up to over 25 regular players, with a number of local engagements filling the diary.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It has been incredible. A great deal of the credit is due to the inspirational leadership of our Musical Director, Alan Friel, and the hard work of the Band Committee to get us to this next stage in our musical development."

They added: "We have deliberately not sought players from other local bands, but have targeted former players wanting to play again, and young players who may not have played since leaving school.

We are realistic about our aims and ambitions to ensure the band has a bright and sustainable future."