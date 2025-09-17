                 

Foden's regional reach out for 2026

If you want some of the Foden's Area Championship winning formula to rub off on you, then why not sign up for some early test-piece prep.

Fodens
  Michael Fowles and Foden's Band players will lead the mentoring on the works

Wednesday, 17 September 2025

        

The Foden's Band has already started planning for the 2026 Regional Championships as they look to make it an unprecedented 10 North West Area wins in a row.

However, they are also looking to help others in their title assaults with a new initiative that will see them open their doors to players from all other sections.

Sectional sessions

During November, Musical Director Mike Fowles and a team of principal players will be holding open sectional sessions focussing on each of the section regional works, where delegates can bring their parts and scores for their respective pieces to work on.

The cost of the sessions will be £30 per player, during which they will have the chance to talk to their tutors about any specific issues within the pieces, as well as any general brass playing questions to help them with their development.

To register

To register, please email Mark Wilkinson via: marklwilky@hotmail.com by Wednesday 22nd October.

The sessions will take place at Foden's Band HQ at CPG Construction Products Group, Industrial Unit Booth Street, Sandbach (CW11 3QF).

Conductors:

Mentor: Michael Fowles
Saturday 8th November

4th Section: 10.00am — Noon
3rd Section: 12.30pm — 2.30pm
2nd Section: 2.45pm — 4.45pm
1st Section: 5.00pm — 7.00pm

Cornets:

Mentor: Mark Wilkinson
Saturday 22nd November

4th Section: 10.00am — Noon
3rd Section: 12.15pm — 2.15pm
2nd Section: 2.45pm — 4.45pm
1st Section: 5.00pm — 7.00pm

Horns & Flugels:

Mentor: Jonathan Bates
Sunday 16th November

4th Section: 10.00am — Noon
3rd Section: 12.15pm — 2.15pm
2nd Section: 2.45pm — 4.45pm
1st Section: 5.00pm — 7.00pm

Baritones & Euphoniums:

Mentor: Gary Curtin
Saturday 8th November

4th Section: 10.00am — Noon
3rd Section: 12.15pm — 2.15pm
2nd Section: 2.45pm — 4.45pm
1st Section: 5.00pm — 7.00pm

Trombones:

Mentor: John Barber
Sunday 2nd November

4th Section: 10.30am — 12.30pm
3rd Section: 12.45pm — 2.45pm
2nd Section: 3.00pm — 5.00pm
1st Section: 5.15pm — 7.15pm

Basses:


Mentor: Andy Cattanach
Sunday 23rd November

4th Section: 10.00am — Noon
3rd Section: 12.15pm — 2.15pm
2nd Section: 2.45pm — 4.45pm
1st Section: 5.00pm — 7.00pm

        

