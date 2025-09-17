Foden's regional reach out for 2026

If you want some of the Foden's Area Championship winning formula to rub off on you, then why not sign up for some early test-piece prep.

The Foden's Band has already started planning for the 2026 Regional Championships as they look to make it an unprecedented 10 North West Area wins in a row.

However, they are also looking to help others in their title assaults with a new initiative that will see them open their doors to players from all other sections.

Sectional sessions

During November, Musical Director Mike Fowles and a team of principal players will be holding open sectional sessions focussing on each of the section regional works, where delegates can bring their parts and scores for their respective pieces to work on.

The cost of the sessions will be £30 per player, during which they will have the chance to talk to their tutors about any specific issues within the pieces, as well as any general brass playing questions to help them with their development.

To register

To register, please email Mark Wilkinson via: marklwilky@hotmail.com by Wednesday 22nd October.

The sessions will take place at Foden's Band HQ at CPG Construction Products Group, Industrial Unit Booth Street, Sandbach (CW11 3QF).

Conductors:

Mentor: Michael Fowles

Saturday 8th November

4th Section: 10.00am — Noon

3rd Section: 12.30pm — 2.30pm

2nd Section: 2.45pm — 4.45pm

1st Section: 5.00pm — 7.00pm

Cornets:

Mentor: Mark Wilkinson

Saturday 22nd November

4th Section: 10.00am — Noon

3rd Section: 12.15pm — 2.15pm

2nd Section: 2.45pm — 4.45pm

1st Section: 5.00pm — 7.00pm

Horns & Flugels:

Mentor: Jonathan Bates

Sunday 16th November

4th Section: 10.00am — Noon

3rd Section: 12.15pm — 2.15pm

2nd Section: 2.45pm — 4.45pm

1st Section: 5.00pm — 7.00pm

Baritones & Euphoniums:

Mentor: Gary Curtin

Saturday 8th November

4th Section: 10.00am — Noon

3rd Section: 12.15pm — 2.15pm

2nd Section: 2.45pm — 4.45pm

1st Section: 5.00pm — 7.00pm

Trombones:

Mentor: John Barber

Sunday 2nd November

4th Section: 10.30am — 12.30pm

3rd Section: 12.45pm — 2.45pm

2nd Section: 3.00pm — 5.00pm

1st Section: 5.15pm — 7.15pm

Basses:



Mentor: Andy Cattanach

Sunday 23rd November

4th Section: 10.00am — Noon

3rd Section: 12.15pm — 2.15pm

2nd Section: 2.45pm — 4.45pm

1st Section: 5.00pm — 7.00pm