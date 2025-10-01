Podcast: Smith & Grezzy's Big Chat Brass

The duo pays personal tribute to conductor Duncan Beckley MBE who recently passed away.

For this special episode Simon and Sandy take time to recall memories of their friend and colleague Duncan Beckley and the contribution he made to the banding movement.

