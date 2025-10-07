                 

Half century mark for cooperation players

Keith Johnstone and Ray Munday have just notched up 50 years of outstanding service to the brass band movement — with an appearance at the Albert Hall to help with the celebrations.

the cooperation band
  Two duo will be playing with the cooperation band at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend

Tuesday, 07 October 2025

        

Two stalwart performers with the cooperation band will celebrate 50 years of service to the brass band movement at the Royal Albert Hall in London this weekend.

Honoured

Cornet players Keith Johnstone (right) and Ray Munday were recently honoured by the Scottish Brass Band Association with the presentation of their 50 Years' Service Medals at a concert given by the band in supporting the Salvation Army's 'Big Collection' initiative in Edinburgh.

The presentations marked their "exceptional musicianship, leadership, and passion to generations of bands and players".

Keith

Keith started his banding career in 1968 with the Falkirk Salvation Army Junior Youth Band.

After marrying Beverly, he transferred his church membership to Edinburgh Gorgie where he became a playing member of the Gorgie Band in 1981, and later Bandmaster â€” a position he continues to hold nearly four decades later.

He has also enjoyed playing with the likes of Broxburn & Livingston and Kinneil Band before becoming a member of 'The Co' in 2012.

Ray

Ray's career has spanned both the brass band and orchestral worlds — first in 1972 with the Clacton-on-Sea Band, before later performing with Cranleigh Youth Band and Colchester Silver Band, where his conductor encouraged him to take up the trumpet.

He went on to study at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama building a professional career that included performances with the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble, London Brass, RSNO, BBC, and Scottish Opera.

Ray first joined the cooperation band in the 1990s before returning in 2022.

Milestones

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "The ceremony at Gorgie Salvation Army was filled with warmth, laughter, and admiration as friends, family, and fellow musicians celebrated their milestones.

Their dedication, from their first notes as young cornet players to their leadership and artistry today reflects the very best of Scottish banding."

        

