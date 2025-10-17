Howe to lead Shirley Band

Kieron Howe has been appointed as the new Musical Director of Shirley Band.

The Shirley Band from Solihull in the West Midlands has appointed Kieron Howe as its new Musical Director.

It follows the departure of Tom Stoneman and sees the teacher and conductor for Warwickshire Music bring extensive experience to the role. Until recently he was the MD of Cubbington Silver Band and also conducts the Warwick based choir, Village Voices.

A semi-finalist in Brass Bands England Conducting Competition in 2022, he also regularly sings with Coventry Cathedral Choir and performs with Collegium Brass.

Real honour

Speaking about his appointment to the First Section band he said: "It's a real honour.

I'm excited to build on the great work of Tom and look forward to making music together with such a talented and committed group of musicians."

Thrilled

In response, Band Secretary, Sally Middleton, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Kieron. His musical expertise and enthusiasm make him the perfect fit as we look ahead to the future and an exciting new chapter under his baton, with performances already in the calendar, including our sellout concert series."

She added: "We would also like to thank Tom for his work with us the last six years, leading the ensemble through an exciting period of growth and development with many highlights."