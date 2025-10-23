                 

RBC students inspired by Williams

The brass band students at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire have enjoyed an inspirational visit from euphonium legend Glyn Williams.

Glyn Williams
  Glyn joined euphonium tutor Chris Robertson and students during the day

Thursday, 23 October 2025

        

Adams artist Glyn Williams recently paid a welcome visit to the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire to work with its brass band students.

The invitation came from Ian Porthouse, Head of Brass Band Studies, and tutor Chris Robertson, and saw the Welshman enjoy a day with not only euphonium students, but also tenor horn players, as well as conduct the RBC Brass Band in rehearsal.

Quality

Speaking to 4BR Glyn said: "My thanks got to Ian and Chris for the invitation, but especially to the students who really showcased their quality.

The openness and ability to develop the ideas of expression in performance was really impressive. The Conservatoire's reputation for brass excellence is well-founded, and these are performers with exciting futures ahead of them.

All this and it's linked directly to developing skills further in a full brass band setting. The rehearsal was very impressive, and I'll be delighted to keep an eye on the progress made by all these players over the next few years."

Treat

Reflecting on the day, Chris Robertson posted on his Facebook page: "An absolute treat for RBC euphonium students as we welcomed the legendary Glyn Williams!

Before conducting the Conservatoire brass band rehearsal, he gave a masterclass featuring on speed and width of vibrato, using dynamics to create styles, lots of operatic singing (alla Bryn Terfel!) and a unique insight into life as a leading euphonium player for three decades!"

Inspirational

Meanwhile, Ian Porthouse added: "Being able to bring inspirational figures in the brass band movement such as Glyn to the Conservatoire to work with our students is of primary importance.

His approach opened eyes and ears in revealing just what it takes to enhance a player's understanding of making music."

        

