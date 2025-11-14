Amersham ready for rowdy and joyful celebration

Amersham Band will join forces with Shri Sriram and friends for a great night of ever inventive jazz inspired fusion fun in London.

Although the brass band contesting focus will on Gateshead this weekend, a truly innovative entertainment approach can also be enjoyed in London with the partnership between the Amersham Band and multi-instrumentalist Shri Sriram.

London Jazz Festival

The duo get together as part of the London Jazz Festival at Barbican Milton Court (EC2Y 9BH) on Sunday evening (November 16th at 7.30pm) to perform 'Dhamaal' — which means 'a rowdy and joyful celebration'.

It will feature 10 contrasting works which Shri has written for Jazz Ensemble and Amersham Band and arranged by saxophonist Ben Castle, son of British television entertainment legend Roy Castle.

Taking to the stage alongside Shri will yet more legendary performers in trombonist Dennis Rollins, saxophonist Pete Wareham who has co-written some of the compositions, Matthew Bourne on keyboards and Max Hallet on drums.

The music is vibrant, punchy, exciting and atmospheric with Amersham Band being an integral part by becoming the 30-piece horn section!

Incredible musicians

Speaking about what promises to be a really innovative occasion, Amersham MD, Paul Fisher told 4BR: "We think that a traditional brass band performing at London Jazz Festival must be a first — and especially linked up with these incredible musicians.

It's so exciting to be playing to a new audience and to be experiencing new types of music."

He added: "The beauty of this kind of opportunity is that within the jazz concept, no performance is ever exactly the same, so the whole band are absolutely kept on their toes for the whole 90 minutes of new music! It's going to be a fab night for sure."

Tickets

Limited tickets are still available at the Barbican Box Office.

https://www.barbican.org.uk/whats-on/2025/event/dhamaal-0

