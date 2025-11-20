Peter Fraser MBE funeral details confirmed

The funeral of the respected Scottish banding figure will take place later this month.

The funeral arrangements for Peter Fraser MBE have been announced.

The much admired stalwart of Scottish banding died earlier this month. The honorary vice-president of the Scottish Brass Band Association was described as, "a towering figure and a devoted servant to the wider musical community for over seven decades", respected as a man of great integrity and professionalism in the many roles he undertook in his extensive banding career.

Service

The service will be held at St Mary's Parish Church, Cowgate, Kirkintilloch (G66 1JT), at 12 noon on Friday 28th November, followed by interment at the Old Aisle Cemetery, Kirkintilloch.