                 

*
banner

News

Peter Fraser MBE funeral details confirmed

The funeral of the respected Scottish banding figure will take place later this month.

Peter Fraser
  Peter Fraser was a hugely respected figure in the Scottish banding movement.

Thursday, 20 November 2025

        

The funeral arrangements for Peter Fraser MBE have been announced.

The much admired stalwart of Scottish banding died earlier this month. The honorary vice-president of the Scottish Brass Band Association was described as, "a towering figure and a devoted servant to the wider musical community for over seven decades", respected as a man of great integrity and professionalism in the many roles he undertook in his extensive banding career.

Service

The service will be held at St Mary's Parish Church, Cowgate, Kirkintilloch (G66 1JT), at 12 noon on Friday 28th November, followed by interment at the Old Aisle Cemetery, Kirkintilloch.

        

TAGS: Kirkintilloch

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

The Wallace Collection

Invisible plaudits for Wallace cooperation

November 20 • Brass in Concert Champion has also been gaining plaudits for its 'invisible' musical partnership with the Wallace Collection.

Peter Fraser

Peter Fraser MBE funeral details confirmed

November 20 • The funeral of the respected Scottish banding figure will take place later this month.

Michael Dodd

Dodd takes lead at Wakefield

November 20 • Michael Dodd takes the baton at Wakefield Metropolitan to carry on musical legacy of his great friend Duncan Beckley.

National Youth Championships

Full house line-up for National Youth Championships

November 20 • It will be a full capacity National Youth Championships event in Birmingham next year as all spots are snapped up in record time.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trombonanza with Brett Baker and Friends

Saturday 22 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Dobross Youth Band and Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Saturday 22 November • Civic Hall . Lee Street . Uppermill . Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Christmas Concert

Saturday 29 November • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB S32 1BB

Barnsley Brass - A Night At The Movies

Saturday 29 November • Worsbrough Miners Welfare. Park Road. Worsbrough Bridge. Barnsley S70 5LJ

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

Vacancies »

Harrogate Band

November 20 • The Harrogate Band are looking for a Euphonium to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.

Harrogate Band

November 20 • The Harrogate Band are looking for a Principal Cornet to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.

Chinnor Silver

November 17 • We are looking to push on having secured promotion to the 1st Section in January and require Tuba and Percussion players to help us.. Rehearsals are on a Wed evening in our own bandroom.. Realistic approach to modern banding at this exciting time.

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top