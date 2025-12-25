2025 4BR Conductor of the Year

One conductor stood out on the podium from their counterparts this year.

Winner: Frans Violet



2. Katrina Marzella-Wheeler

3. David Morton

A fine multiple-choice battle for the honour of claiming the Blue Riband conducting award, but one that was deservedly won by the iconic founding conductor of Brass Band Willebroek, Frans Violet. He gained 7 first choice preference votes from the panel.

2025 saw him lead his band to its fourth European title, 32 years after his first with them — and then went on to add a 24th Belgian National title to cap the year off.

In between he directed both band and solo CD productions, made his annual trip to Norway, adjudicated at the Austrian National Championships, and continued to inspire players both young and old to play in a way that reflects his outstanding musicality and adherence to making them sound quite magnificent as a collective whole.

Yet another accolade for Katrina Marzella-Wheeler as runner-up, as she capped a superb personal year in which she inspired her band (and others) to new heights on and off the contest stage, whilst David Morton will certainly not forget 2025 in a hurry after he enjoyed major contesting success at both home and abroad with Oslofjord and Desford.

Panel:



The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Chris Thomas (4BR & BBW); Malcolm Wood (4BR & BBW); Josie Sleigh (musician); Gordon Simpson (brass band statistician); Sarah Groarke-Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Michael Franz (Editor Brass Band News Switzerland); Liv Appleton (Content Creator/itsnotatrumpet.com); Camila Soderstrom Tveit (musician/adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (conductor/journalist); Tim Mutum (brass band historian); Henk Van Loon (Editor Emotions on Stage); Philippa Edwards AOM (conductor/performing arts producer); Stein Skorpholm (broadcaster/musician).

Past Winners:



2024: Paul Holland

2023: Frederic Theodoloz

2022: Russell Gray

2021: Arsene Duc

2020: Philip Harper

2019: Philip Harper

2018: Arsene Duc

2017: Ingar Bergby

2016: Philip Harper

2015: Philip Harper

2014: Nicholas Childs

2013: Philip Harper

2012: Allan Withington

2011: David King

2010: Ian Porthouse

2009: Robert Childs

2008: Robert Childs

2007: Allan Withington

2006: Allan Withington

2005: Nicholas Childs

2004: Ray Farr

2003: David King

2002: Russell Gray

2001: David King