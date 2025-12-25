2025 4BR Band of the Year

One band once again stamped its class and authority on the banding world this year — with the promise of even more to come in 2026.

Winner: Brass Band Willebroek



2. the cooperation band

3. Brighouse & Rastrick

Little doubt amongst the panel who thoroughly deserved to take the premier banding accolade this year.

The truly outstanding Belgian band reigned triumphant in Stavanger against an immensely strong field of European rivals, and once again showed their domestic quality in securing yet another Belgian National triumph.

In addition, they were busy in the recording studio, promoted initiatives such as their popular Solo Championships and continued to develop the next generation of players stamped with an unmistakable Willebroek musical DNA.

The band secured 10 first choice preference votes from the panel. If they can repeat the form shown in the past yar in 2026 at the World Championships, Europeans, British Open and Belgian Nationals, who knows — that might repeat this honour a second time too.

A memorable year for the cooperation band both on and off the contest stage sees them come runner-up, whilst third place reflected the consistency shown throughout 2025 by British Open Champion Brighouse & Rastrick.

Panel:



The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Chris Thomas (4BR & BBW); Malcolm Wood (4BR & BBW); Josie Sleigh (musician); Gordon Simpson (brass band statistician); Sarah Groarke-Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Michael Franz (Editor Brass Band News Switzerland); Liv Appleton (Content Creator/itsnotatrumpet.com); Camila Soderstrom Tveit (musician/adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (conductor/journalist); Tim Mutum (brass band historian); Henk Van Loon (Editor Emotions on Stage); Philippa Edwards AOM (conductor/performing arts producer); Stein Skorpholm (broadcaster/musician).

Past Winners:



2024: Brass Band Treize Etoiles

2023: Brass Band Treize Etoiles

2022: Brighouse & Rastrick

2021: Foden's

2020: Foden's

2019: Cory

2018: Valaisia Brass Band

2017: Eikanger Bjorsvik

2016: Cory

2015: Cory

2014: Black Dyke

2013: Cory

2012: Foden's

2011: Brighouse & Rastrick

2010: Tredegar

2009: Cory

2008: Cory

2007: Grimethorpe Colliery Band

2006: Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band

2005: Black Dyke

2004: Yorkshire Building Society

2003: Yorkshire Building Society

2002: Foden's Richardson

2001: Yorkshire Building Society