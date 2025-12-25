                 

*
banner

News

2025 4BR Band of the Year

One band once again stamped its class and authority on the banding world this year — with the promise of even more to come in 2026.

Band of the Year
  Brass Band Willebroek were crowned European and National Champion in 2025

Thursday, 25 December 2025

        

Winner: Brass Band Willebroek


2. the cooperation band
3. Brighouse & Rastrick

Little doubt amongst the panel who thoroughly deserved to take the premier banding accolade this year.

The truly outstanding Belgian band reigned triumphant in Stavanger against an immensely strong field of European rivals, and once again showed their domestic quality in securing yet another Belgian National triumph.

In addition, they were busy in the recording studio, promoted initiatives such as their popular Solo Championships and continued to develop the next generation of players stamped with an unmistakable Willebroek musical DNA.

The band secured 10 first choice preference votes from the panel. If they can repeat the form shown in the past yar in 2026 at the World Championships, Europeans, British Open and Belgian Nationals, who knows — that might repeat this honour a second time too.

A memorable year for the cooperation band both on and off the contest stage sees them come runner-up, whilst third place reflected the consistency shown throughout 2025 by British Open Champion Brighouse & Rastrick.

Panel:


The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Chris Thomas (4BR & BBW); Malcolm Wood (4BR & BBW); Josie Sleigh (musician); Gordon Simpson (brass band statistician); Sarah Groarke-Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Michael Franz (Editor Brass Band News Switzerland); Liv Appleton (Content Creator/itsnotatrumpet.com); Camila Soderstrom Tveit (musician/adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (conductor/journalist); Tim Mutum (brass band historian); Henk Van Loon (Editor Emotions on Stage); Philippa Edwards AOM (conductor/performing arts producer); Stein Skorpholm (broadcaster/musician).

Past Winners:


2024: Brass Band Treize Etoiles
2023: Brass Band Treize Etoiles
2022: Brighouse & Rastrick
2021: Foden's
2020: Foden's
2019: Cory
2018: Valaisia Brass Band
2017: Eikanger Bjorsvik
2016: Cory
2015: Cory
2014: Black Dyke
2013: Cory
2012: Foden's
2011: Brighouse & Rastrick
2010: Tredegar
2009: Cory
2008: Cory
2007: Grimethorpe Colliery Band
2006: Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
2005: Black Dyke
2004: Yorkshire Building Society
2003: Yorkshire Building Society
2002: Foden's Richardson
2001: Yorkshire Building Society

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Special Award

2025 4BR Special Award: Richard Marshall

December 25 • One of the finest cornet players of this or any other brass band generation is the recipient of the 4BR Special Award.

Band of the Year

2025 4BR Band of the Year

December 25 • One band once again stamped its class and authority on the banding world this year — with the promise of even more to come in 2026.

Conductor

2025 4BR Conductor of the Year

December 25 • One conductor stood out on the podium from their counterparts this year.

Player

2025 4BR Player of the Year

December 25 • So much individual talent shone in the banding world in 2025 — but one player was the shining star of them all.

What's on »

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 6 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band - Family Christmas Concert

Sunday 7 December • Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill CB9 9JE

Petworth Town Band - PetworthTown Band Christmas Concert

Saturday 13 December • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

December 22 • Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION (TUNED and KIT) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

December 22 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

December 22 • Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Pro Cards »

Lt Col David Barringer MBE

BMus (Hons)
Conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top