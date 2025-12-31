                 

Yorkshire youth to get generational boost of confidence

The Next Generation of players from bands in the four counties of Yorkshire will be able to gain inspiration from Black Dyke Band star players.

Yorkshire
  The day is being promoted by the Yorkshire and North of England Regional Championships

Wednesday, 31 December 2025

        

As reported on 4BR, a joint initiative by the Yorkshire and the North of England Regional Championships aimed at boosting the talent of future brass band players is being held in York in February.

The Next Generation

'The Next Generation' will be a full day of inspiration, music and performance for young brass and percussion players aged 16 and under.

It will be held at York St. John University, Creative Centre Auditorium (YO31 7EX) on Sunday 22nd February (9.00am — 4.00pm) and is being supported by the Yorkshire Music Future Fund. It will cost £10 per player.

Places are limited — but there is room to squeeze a few more in — especially in the low brass and percussion.

Marshall lead

Richard Marshall will lead a team of outstanding tutors, including Siobhan Edwards, Adam Bokaris, Adam Warburton, Tommy Tynan and Logan Thompson of Black Dyke Band.

If the young player is a member of a Yorkshire contesting band, a Yorkshire non-contesting band or a Yorkshire youth band, they can take part at the event which offers excellent facilities and is conveniently situated within the City of York with accessible transport links.

Encourage

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We encourage all players for a fully inclusive and supportive day. The centre can cater for any disability a player may have, and we also offer refreshments and lunch for all participants.

We are very grateful to the Yorkshire Music Future Fund organisation who are supporting the event to encourage young players in Yorkshire to be the next generation of players for Yorkshire based bands."

If the young player is a member of a Yorkshire contesting band, a Yorkshire non-contesting band or a Yorkshire youth band, they can take part

Informal concert

The day will end with an informal concert in the afternoon to showcase the progress made.

To Apply:

Contact: secretary@yrbbc.co.uk
Please include name, age, instrument and band (if applicable)

        

