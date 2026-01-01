                 

French organisers release National Championship details

The 21st French National Championships will take place in Forges-les-Eaux over the weekend of 28th February & 1st March.

French National
  The event takes place in Forges-les-Eaux at the end of February

The French National Championship organisers, La Confederation Musicale de France et l'Union Departementale des Societes Musicales de Seine-Maritime have announced details of the 2026 event to be held in Forges-les-Eaux over the weekend of 28th February & 1st March.

Saturday 28th February will see the Second Division, followed by the Third Division. The following day will feature the Honneur (Championship) Division set-work followed by the Fourth Division, before the event ends with the own-choice selections of the Honneur challengers.

Defending champion

The defending top section champion is Hauts-de-France who are looking to make it seven successive title successes since 2019 to qualify for the 2027 European Championships in Montreux. There is no entrant in the First Division.

Honneur Division:

Test-piece: No Man's Land (Thierry Deleruyelle)
Paris Brass Band
Aeolus Brass Band
Hauts-de-France Brass Band
Brass Band des Gones

Second Division:

Test-piece: Hope (Dorothy Gates)
Brass Band de la Somme
Les Coniques Brass Band
Brass Band de la Cote Picarde
Brass Band Musicalis Algrange

Third Division:

Test-piece: Snow Island (Thierry Deleruyelle)
Brass Band de Haute Bretagne
Brass Band de La Gorgue
Brassberry
Brass Band de l'Oise

Fourth Division:

Test-piece: Land of Legends (Andreas Schulte)
Le Ch'ti Brass

        

