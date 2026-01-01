French organisers release National Championship details

The 21st French National Championships will take place in Forges-les-Eaux over the weekend of 28th February & 1st March.

The French National Championship organisers, La Confederation Musicale de France et l'Union Departementale des Societes Musicales de Seine-Maritime have announced details of the 2026 event to be held in Forges-les-Eaux over the weekend of 28th February & 1st March.

Saturday 28th February will see the Second Division, followed by the Third Division. The following day will feature the Honneur (Championship) Division set-work followed by the Fourth Division, before the event ends with the own-choice selections of the Honneur challengers.

Defending champion

The defending top section champion is Hauts-de-France who are looking to make it seven successive title successes since 2019 to qualify for the 2027 European Championships in Montreux. There is no entrant in the First Division.

Honneur Division:

Test-piece: No Man's Land (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Paris Brass Band

Aeolus Brass Band

Hauts-de-France Brass Band

Brass Band des Gones

Second Division:

Test-piece: Hope (Dorothy Gates)

Brass Band de la Somme

Les Coniques Brass Band

Brass Band de la Cote Picarde

Brass Band Musicalis Algrange

Third Division:

Test-piece: Snow Island (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Brass Band de Haute Bretagne

Brass Band de La Gorgue

Brassberry

Brass Band de l'Oise

Fourth Division:

Test-piece: Land of Legends (Andreas Schulte)

Le Ch'ti Brass