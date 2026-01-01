                 

News

New Year financial boost for RWCM&D

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama gains nearly two million pounds in funding to help provide its core delivery of performance based music and drama.

RWCMD
  The college will receive close to £2 million pounds in extra ring-fenced funding

Thursday, 01 January 2026

        

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama has welcomed the news that it is to receive £1.97 million in additional ring-fenced funding for the 2025-26 financial year.

It forms part of a recent Welsh Government announcement of £8.94 million in funding to strengthen the nation's museums, archives, libraries and cultural institutions.

4BR understands that it will be used to support both the core delivery of performance-based music and drama education as well as enhance partnership working across Wales to extend the college's reach in broadening access to conservatoire-level training and creative opportunities.

Meaningful step

The college welcomed what it called, "a meaningful step towards addressing the long-standing funding gap between RWCMD and conservatoires in England, helping to level the playing field and strengthen the sustainability of specialist arts education in Wales."

It added that they felt the investment reinforced the Welsh Government's commitment, "to nurturing Wales' creative talent pipeline and securing a sustainable future for arts and culture."

Projects helped

As part of the initiative announced by Culture Minister Jack Sargeant, £1.87 million is to be allocated to Theatr Clwyd to help with its redevelopment, whilst Welsh National Opera will receive £767,000. 15 other projects will also benefit

Welsh National Opera recently raised over £46,000 as part of its own 'Big Give' to help the organisation work towards greener touring and long-term environmental goals.

Vital capacity

Culture Minister Jack Sargeant stated: "This £8.94m investment will provide vital capacity for a sector that has been clear about the pressures it faces, while giving the support required to deliver our shared priorities and ambitions within the Priorities for Culture."

        

