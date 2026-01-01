                 


Marshall makes Riverside connection with baton

Richard Marshall becomes part of the conducting team spearheading NASUWT Riverside in 2026.

  Richard Marshall becomes part of the conducting team at the North of England champion

Thursday, 01 January 2026

        

The North of England regional champion, NASUWT Riverside has announced the addition of Richard Marshall to its conducting team

Following his decision to step down as principal cornet of Black Dyke Band, he has been quickly snapped up by the Grand Shield contenders to work alongside Prof Nicholas Childs and Andy Hunter.

Delighted

Band Manager Tony Thompson told 4BR: "Richard has a fantastic musical pedigree, and we are delighted to have the opportunity of obtaining his services as a conductor."

Also thrilled is Prof Nicholas Childs, who added: "I've seen Richard develop his conducting skills first hand to become a fine conductor and band trainer. He will be an excellent asset to Riverside in this exciting 150th anniversary year."

The band also took the opportunity to thank Stephen Malcolm for his outstanding work with the band over the past 18 months.

        

TAGS: NASUWT Riverside Band (Chester le Street)

