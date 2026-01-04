                 

Flowers enjoy busy 2025 with more to come in 2026

Paul Holland and Flowers seek new horizons in 2026 after a busy year at home.

Flowers
  The band took pride in showing off the National Trophy during their year as holders.

Sunday, 04 January 2026

        

The Flowers Band is looking forward to a busy 2026 — one which will not only see them compete domestically in search of major honours, but also abroad as they make their debut appearances at the European Championships in Linz in April and the World Championships in Kerkrade in July.

Major events

In a report to their supporters the band stated that they undertook 115 rehearsals throughout the 2025 season — not only for major events such as the British Open, the defence of their National title at the Royal Albert Hall and Brass in Concert, but also for high profile appearances at the Three Choirs Festival and Snape Maltings.

In addition, they also helped inspire over 280 participants in various workshops and events as far afield as Cornwall to Tyne and Wear.

Annual awards

The band also took the opportunity of announcing its annual awards, with accolades going to Luke Barker (Players Player), Kelvin Retallack (Player of the Year), Alec Banner (Dave Lee Memorial Award), Gregor Spence (Bandsperson of the Year) and the trombone team (Section of the Year).

        

