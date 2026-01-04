Ramsay takes principal cooperation role

Alex Ramsay has become the principal cornet of the cooperation band.

Brass in Concert champion, the cooperation band has announced the appointment of Alex Ramsay as their new principal cornet.

A member for the past 20 years with the exception of a brief break in 2021, he has been an integral part of its successes, including spells on flugel and repiano. Most recently he took on the role for the Brass in Concert title victory where he was awarded the prize as 'Best Principal Cornet'.

Honoured

Commenting on his appointment, Alex said: "I'm deeply honoured to follow in the footsteps of some truly great players who have occupied this chair before me, including Jimmy Hayes.

This band has been an integral part of my musical life for almost 20 years, and I've been privileged to play in so many different seats, contributing to some incredible achievements."

He added: "Leading the section is a responsibility I take very seriously, and I'm excited to work alongside Katrina Marzella-Wheeler and Glenn Van Looy as we work towards a successful 2026."