AoBBA to lead Area test-piece workshop

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators will join up with Newstead Brass to present a free Regionals Test Piece workshop for Sections 2, 3 & 4.

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) will join up with Newstead Brass to present a free Regionals Test Piece workshop for Sections 2, 3 & 4.

The event will take place on Sunday 18th January at St Wilfred's Church Hall in Kirkby-in-Ashfield (NG17 8LA) from 2.00pm to 4:30pm.

Test pieces

Around 45 focussed minutes will be spent on each of the works: Eric Ball's 'Indian Summer', Gordon Langford's, 'Three Haworth Impressions' and Philip Harper's '20,000 Leagues Under The Sea'.

The event will be led by Dr. Howard Evans, Christopher Houlding and Stan Lippeatt, with Andrea Price on hand for percussion guidance, tips and tricks.

Register

To register for this free event, visit:

www.eventbrite.com/e/1974364703978?