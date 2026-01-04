                 

4BR Monday interview with Brett Baker

In the first of a new series of weekly audio interviews, 4BR Editor Iwan Fox catches up with Brett Baker.

Brett Baker
  Brett Baker moved back to the Forest of Dean in 2025.

Sunday, 04 January 2026

        

For the first in a new 2026 series of audio interviews with leading personalities in the banding movement, 4BR is joined by Brett Baker — solo trombone with the Cory Band, but also a soloist, conductor, Chair of the Adjudicators Association, Sales Director for Denis Wick & Alliance Products and much more.

Busy plans

2025 was a busy year — including the recent release of his 37th solo CD — 'The Heroic Trombone'. He has just returned to his native Forest of Dean to live, but he has plans to make sure 2026 may well be even busier than the year just gone with his ambition to help rejuvenate grass roots banding in his home area.

I first asked him though what its been like to return to his own roots.

To listen:
https://soundcloud.com/iwanfox/4br-interview-brett-baker

        

