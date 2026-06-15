Result: 2026 East Midlands March & Hymn Tune Contest

Newstead Brass lead the march and hymn way to victory at a sunny Harborough.

Result:

Adjudicators: Leigh Baker; Micah Dominic Parsons

March/Hymn= Total

1. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield): 96/48 = 144

2. Enderby (Gareth Westwood): 94/46 = 140

3. Foss Dyke (Gareth Westwood): 92/44 = 136

4. Bedworth Brass (Paul Wright): 90/42 = 132

5. Ratby Co-operative Mid (Nicholas Garman): 88/40 = 128

6. Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi): 86/34 = 120*

7. City of Coventry Brass (Lee Woodward): 84/36 = 120

8. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt): 82/38 = 120

9. Cubbington Silver (Mark Scott): 76/30 = 106

10. Warwickshire Brass (Callum Pilkington): 72/31 = 103

11. Ibstock Brick Brass (Jon Penton): 74/28 = 102*

12. Gresley Colliery (Richard Windle): 70/32 = 102

13. Corby Silver (Darren Smith): 68/26 = 94

*March position hold precedence

Champions: Newstead Brass

Runner-up: Enderby Band

Third place: Foss Dyke

Best First Section Band (outside podium places): Bedworth Brass

Best Second Section Band (outside podium places): Ratby Co-operative Mid

Best Third Section Band (outside podium places): Newark Town

Best Fourth Section Band (outside podium places): Cubbington Silver

Best March: Newstead Brass

Best Hymn Tune: Newstead Brass

Best Instrumentalist: Bex Ransom (flugel) — Enderby Band

Best Euphonium: Lynden Cooper (Newstead Brass)

Best Bass Section: Foss Dyke