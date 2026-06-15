Result: 2026 East Midlands March & Hymn Tune Contest

Result:
Adjudicators: Leigh Baker; Micah Dominic Parsons
March/Hymn= Total
1. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield): 96/48 = 144
2. Enderby (Gareth Westwood): 94/46 = 140
3. Foss Dyke (Gareth Westwood): 92/44 = 136
4. Bedworth Brass (Paul Wright): 90/42 = 132
5. Ratby Co-operative Mid (Nicholas Garman): 88/40 = 128
6. Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi): 86/34 = 120*
7. City of Coventry Brass (Lee Woodward): 84/36 = 120
8. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt): 82/38 = 120
9. Cubbington Silver (Mark Scott): 76/30 = 106
10. Warwickshire Brass (Callum Pilkington): 72/31 = 103
11. Ibstock Brick Brass (Jon Penton): 74/28 = 102*
12. Gresley Colliery (Richard Windle): 70/32 = 102
13. Corby Silver (Darren Smith): 68/26 = 94
*March position hold precedence
Champions: Newstead Brass
Runner-up: Enderby Band
Third place: Foss Dyke
Best First Section Band (outside podium places): Bedworth Brass
Best Second Section Band (outside podium places): Ratby Co-operative Mid
Best Third Section Band (outside podium places): Newark Town
Best Fourth Section Band (outside podium places): Cubbington Silver
Best March: Newstead Brass
Best Hymn Tune: Newstead Brass
Best Instrumentalist: Bex Ransom (flugel) — Enderby Band
Best Euphonium: Lynden Cooper (Newstead Brass)
Best Bass Section: Foss Dyke