Wilby premiere in County Down

Philip Wilby's 'Spring Requiem' will receive its world premiere performed by the Ulster Consort & Players.

If you are anywhere near Portaferry in County Down later today (Saturday 20th June) then why not head to arts and heritage venue The Portico of Ards at 7.30pm to enjoy a Philip Wilby world premiere.

Spring Requiem

His 'Spring Requiem' will be performed by the Ulster Consort & Players conducted by Matthew Owen is a programme that also featured Mozart's 'Concerto for Flute & Harp'.

'Spring Requiem' weaves Ulster Scots text from the 'Carmina Gadelica' into the traditional Latin Requiem Mass in what has been described as a setting "full of rebirth and vigour"which is a being seen as a major musical event.

The 'Carmina Gadelica', also known as 'Charms of the Gaels' is a six-volume compendium of prayers, hymns, charms, incantations, blessings and miscellaneous lore gathered, translated, and reworked by folklorist Alexander Carmichael (1832-1912).

Although remaining somewhat controversial it is an important source of popular culture, customs and beliefs of the 19th century.

Concert:

The Ulster Consort & Players

The Portico of Ards

Portaferry, County Down

Saturday 20th June (7.30pm)