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Wilby premiere in County Down

Philip Wilby's 'Spring Requiem' will receive its world premiere performed by the Ulster Consort & Players.

Wilby
  Philip Wilby's work references the 'Carmina Gadelica'.

Saturday, 20 June 2026

        

If you are anywhere near Portaferry in County Down later today (Saturday 20th June) then why not head to arts and heritage venue The Portico of Ards at 7.30pm to enjoy a Philip Wilby world premiere.

Spring Requiem

His 'Spring Requiem' will be performed by the Ulster Consort & Players conducted by Matthew Owen is a programme that also featured Mozart's 'Concerto for Flute & Harp'.

'Spring Requiem' weaves Ulster Scots text from the 'Carmina Gadelica' into the traditional Latin Requiem Mass in what has been described as a setting "full of rebirth and vigour"which is a being seen as a major musical event.

The 'Carmina Gadelica', also known as 'Charms of the Gaels' is a six-volume compendium of prayers, hymns, charms, incantations, blessings and miscellaneous lore gathered, translated, and reworked by folklorist Alexander Carmichael (1832-1912).

Although remaining somewhat controversial it is an important source of popular culture, customs and beliefs of the 19th century.

Concert:

The Ulster Consort & Players
The Portico of Ards
Portaferry, County Down
Saturday 20th June (7.30pm)

        

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