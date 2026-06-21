Death of Frank Mathison

The death has been announced of the former bass trombone player of the London Symphony Orchestra and City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

The death has been announced of Frank Mathison, the former bass trombone player of the London Symphony Orchestra and City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. He was 98.

After he retired from the LSO in 1993 he also played with a number of brass bands, such as Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) with his son, as well as many local orchestral ensembles.





LSO ball

Aged 93 he told photographer Lorne Campbell, who took his image (above) for publication in the Daily Express newspaper, that he initially thought retirement "after having a ball with the LSO", would be boring, but that he "was wrong".

Frank Mathison made his name as one of the finest orchestral bass trombonists after starting his journey as a cornet player with Lindley Band. He played with them for a number of years, but when he joined the Army he said he "got fed up"and asked the Bandmaster if he could change instrument.

When presented with the choice of either the bassoon or G trombone he opted for the latter.

Following his National Service, he played with the CBSO before joining the London Symphony Orchestra in 1963, enjoying a 30-year career of immense musical satisfaction.

Favourites and fans

His distinctive sound was to be heard on numerous iconic performances, recordings and film tracks as he played under many of the greatest conductors, some of whom became personal friends, such as Georg Solti (who always referred to him in rehearsals by his first name), Istvan Kertes and his personal favourite, Claudio Abbado.

He also played with a host of great players — including his fellow brass section colleagues Howard Snell, Willie Lang, Maurice Murphy, John Fletcher, Denis Wick and Ian Bousfield as well as those he greatly admired such as French horn virtuoso Barry Tuckwell and clarinettist Jack Brymer.

Great friendships

A man of great musicianship and friendships, he also enjoyed arranging and composing and turned his hand to playing the baritone in his later years to play in small ensembles.

4BR interview recording on his playing retirement

https://www.4barsrest.com/news/46760/4br-monday-interview-with-frank-mathison

