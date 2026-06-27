Brass bands regain Parliamentary voice

The setting up of a new All Party Parliamentary Group for Brass Banding gives brass bands a specific voice of support in Westminster.

A new All Party Parliamentary Group for Brass Banding (APPG) has been set up following extensive efforts by Brass Bands England to re-establish the body.

Although not the first time that it has existed (previously registered in 2015 but falling into non-registration following the death of its Parliamentary Liaison Officer Roy Terry in 2023), new enquiries were followed up on by BBE which led to the invitation to establish the group.

Chairperson

This took place on 17th June at Portcullis House in Westminster, where Alex Davies-Jones, MP for Pontypridd was elected Chairperson after it was established that the requisite cross-party parliamentary support had been reached.

Sustainable funding

On taking on the role, the former Under Secretary of State for Victims, who is also the daughter of Austin Davies, the former Band Manager of Cory Band, stated: "Brass bands are in my blood, so I'm incredibly proud to have been elected Chair of the APPG.

From nurturing the next generation of musicians to securing sustainable funding and recognising the huge cultural contribution brass bands make to our communities, there's so much important work ahead.

I'm looking forward to working with colleagues across Parliament and the brass band movement to ensure this proud tradition continues to thrive for generations to come."

Raise awareness

The APPG will look to raise awareness of the challenges facing brass bands, as well as celebrating their role and importance to local communities.

Of those in attendance or expressing their desire to be involved as members were MPs from different areas of the UK, including former Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Labour Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, John McDonnell.

Delighted

BBE Interim CEO Sarah Baumann added: "I'm delighted that we have been able to establish this group to ensure there is communication directly with MP's to discuss our members' needs, challenges and accomplishments.

During the meeting, we discussed with MP's the continued challenges of Child Performance Licensing for our members, how we can support fundraising for community brass bands to assist their work and encouraged everyone to join in their support for Brass Band Week starting from Saturday 4th July."

I'm delighted that we have been able to establish this group to ensure there is communication directly with MP's to discuss our members' needs, challenges and accomplishments BBE Interim CEO, Sarah Baumann

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Invitations

In encouraging bands to persuade them to attend future brass band events and gain further information about joining the APPG, she added: "If you see your local MP, we would absolutely encourage you to invite them to your summer events.

This group is a positive step forward in raising the profile of the sector, and we look forward to welcoming members and other individuals in the sector to work with us as the APPG develops.

An enormous thank you should also go to BBE Trustee Reuben Tendler, whose dedicated work has ensured this group's important meeting."'

Attendance

Attending on behalf of BBE were trustees Mike Kilroy, Reuben Tendler and Nigel Stevens, Interim CEO Sarah Baumann and Safeguarding Manager Neil Roberts.

MPs in attendance:

Alex Davies-Jones (Pontypridd)

Ruth Jones (Newport West and Islwyn)

Ian Lavery (Blyth and Ashington)

John McDonnell (Hayes and Harlington)

Sam Rushworth (Bishop Auckland)

Anna Sabine (Frome and East Somerset)

Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent)

Paul Waugh (Rochdale)

Apologies:

Josh Babarinde (Eastbourne)

David Baines (St Helens North)

Dame Caroline Dinenage (Gosport)

Sir Roger Gale (Herne Bay and Sandwich)

Damian Hinds (East Hampshire)

Simon Hoare (North Dorset)

Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton)

Alex MacNae (Rossendale and Darwen)

Alex McIntyre (Gloucester)

Robbie Moore (Keighley and Ilkey)

Joy Morrissey (Beaconsfield)

Michelle Scrogham (Barrow and Furness)

Naz Shah (Bradford West)

Cat Smith (Lancaster and Wyre)

Kirsteen Sullivan (Bathgate and Linlithgow)

Rishi Sunak (Richmond and Northallerton)