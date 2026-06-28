Van Looy to lead Carlton Main at British Open

Glenn Van Looy will take the baton with Carlton Main Frickley Colliery for their British Open challenge.

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band has confirmed that Glenn Van Looy will lead their British Open Championship challenge at Symphony Hall in September.

The Belgian born euphonium star has lived and worked in Switzerland for many years, combining his family life with extensive performance commitments as a critically acclaimed soloist and performer with Valaisia Brass Band.

He has previously conducted the cooperation band at the event in 2022 and 2024.

Looking forward

In announcing the news the band stated that he has already started work on the test-piece, 'Music of the Spheres' alongside Resident MD Dave Purkiss, and will join up with the Yorkshire band in August.

Glenn Van Looy stated: "I'm really looking forward to going to the heart of banding in Yorkshire to work with Carlton Main. They are a hugely motivated group, and this is a fantastic piece of music to take the stage to perform in Birmingham."

The band will prepare for the event with a busy schedule of concerts — including The Hawth in Crawley with trombone soloist Peter Moore.