Report & Result: 2026 Morley March & Hymn Tune

Hepworth continues to add to their major contesting funds with victory at the popular march and hymn tune event in Morley.

Yorkshire Champion Hepworth continued their rich vein of contesting form by claiming a hat-trick of victories at the popular Morley March & Hymn Tune Contest.

Wizard victory

Conducted by Ryan Watkins, performances of 'The Wizard' and 'Be Thou My Vision' saw them pip Yorkshire rivals Skelmanthorpe to the £600 first prize — one that came with an extra £75 for topping the contest march category.

Skelmanthorpe meanwhile added an extra £75 to their £330 runner-up prize as they topped the hymn tune element with 'Cone Down O Love Divine' alongside the march, 'Ravenswood' led by Jonathan Bates.

Yorkshire Imperial topped the separate 'Road March' category (ahead Hepworth and Kippax) of as they came third overall playing 'Mephistopheles' alongside the hymn tune 'Esher' led by Ian McElligott. Principal cornet, Claire Taylor took the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

Delighted

Speaking about their victory (which added to wins in 2024 and 2025) the band stated: "We were delighted to successfully defend our title. Congratulations to Skelmanthorpe Band and Yorkshire Imperial Band and to all of today's prize winners.

A huge thank you to the organisers, adjudicators and supporters for another fantastic contest. It was great to see so many bands out enjoying a brilliant day of marching and music, and we're now looking ahead to Brighouse March & Hymn Contest next weekend!"

Variety

There was plenty of musical variety for the judges and audience to enjoy, with marches ranging from 'Castell Coch' to 'Liberty Bell' and hymn tunes from 'Abide With Me' to 'Prelude on Lavenham'.

Section awards of £150 (for those outside the podium positions) went to BD1 Brass, Kippax, Drighlington, Tewit Community and Tewit Youth Intermediate with cash prizes for deportment picked up by Tewit's brace of representatives.

Result:

Adjudicators: Alan Morrison (march); Will Wilkins (hymn)

March/Hymn Tune = Total

1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 99/94 = 193

2. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates): 94/98 = 192

3. Yorkshire Imperial (Ian McElligott): 93/96 = 189

4. Kippax (James Beecham): 90/95 = 185

5. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall): 92/92 = 184*

6. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty): 91/93 = 184

7. BD1 Brass (Jamie Smith): 88/91 = 179

8. Middleton (Jamie Prophet): 86/89 = 175*

9. Drighlington (Jack Capstaff): 87/88 = 175

10. Emley (Tim Sidwell): 89/86 = 175

11. Tewit Community (Andrew Williams): 85/83 = 168*

12. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Michael Silson): 84/84 = 168

13. Linthwaite (Tony Robertson): 82/85 = 167

14. Tingley (Allan Briggs): 83/82 = 165

15. Tewit Youth Intermediate (Jospeh Fearnley): 81/81 = 162

*Separate Road March position took precedent

Best Contest March: Hepworth

Best Hymn Tune: Skelmanthorpe

Best Road March: Yorkshire Imps

Best First Section Band: BD1 Brass

Best Second Section Band: Kippax

Best Third Section Band: Drighlington

Best Fourth Section Band: Tewit Community

Best Youth Band: Tewit Youth Intermediate

Best Deportment (Open): Tewit Silver

Best Deportment (Youth): Tewit Youth Intermediate

Best Instrumentalist: Claire Taylor (cornet) — Yorkshire Imperial