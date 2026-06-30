Report & Result: 2026 Morley March & Hymn Tune

Yorkshire Champion Hepworth continued their rich vein of contesting form by claiming a hat-trick of victories at the popular Morley March & Hymn Tune Contest.
Wizard victory
Conducted by Ryan Watkins, performances of 'The Wizard' and 'Be Thou My Vision' saw them pip Yorkshire rivals Skelmanthorpe to the £600 first prize — one that came with an extra £75 for topping the contest march category.
Skelmanthorpe meanwhile added an extra £75 to their £330 runner-up prize as they topped the hymn tune element with 'Cone Down O Love Divine' alongside the march, 'Ravenswood' led by Jonathan Bates.
Yorkshire Imperial topped the separate 'Road March' category (ahead Hepworth and Kippax) of as they came third overall playing 'Mephistopheles' alongside the hymn tune 'Esher' led by Ian McElligott. Principal cornet, Claire Taylor took the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.
Delighted
Speaking about their victory (which added to wins in 2024 and 2025) the band stated: "We were delighted to successfully defend our title. Congratulations to Skelmanthorpe Band and Yorkshire Imperial Band and to all of today's prize winners.
A huge thank you to the organisers, adjudicators and supporters for another fantastic contest. It was great to see so many bands out enjoying a brilliant day of marching and music, and we're now looking ahead to Brighouse March & Hymn Contest next weekend!"
Variety
There was plenty of musical variety for the judges and audience to enjoy, with marches ranging from 'Castell Coch' to 'Liberty Bell' and hymn tunes from 'Abide With Me' to 'Prelude on Lavenham'.
Section awards of £150 (for those outside the podium positions) went to BD1 Brass, Kippax, Drighlington, Tewit Community and Tewit Youth Intermediate with cash prizes for deportment picked up by Tewit's brace of representatives.
Result:
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison (march); Will Wilkins (hymn)
March/Hymn Tune = Total
1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 99/94 = 193
2. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates): 94/98 = 192
3. Yorkshire Imperial (Ian McElligott): 93/96 = 189
4. Kippax (James Beecham): 90/95 = 185
5. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall): 92/92 = 184*
6. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty): 91/93 = 184
7. BD1 Brass (Jamie Smith): 88/91 = 179
8. Middleton (Jamie Prophet): 86/89 = 175*
9. Drighlington (Jack Capstaff): 87/88 = 175
10. Emley (Tim Sidwell): 89/86 = 175
11. Tewit Community (Andrew Williams): 85/83 = 168*
12. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Michael Silson): 84/84 = 168
13. Linthwaite (Tony Robertson): 82/85 = 167
14. Tingley (Allan Briggs): 83/82 = 165
15. Tewit Youth Intermediate (Jospeh Fearnley): 81/81 = 162
*Separate Road March position took precedent
Best Contest March: Hepworth
Best Hymn Tune: Skelmanthorpe
Best Road March: Yorkshire Imps
Best First Section Band: BD1 Brass
Best Second Section Band: Kippax
Best Third Section Band: Drighlington
Best Fourth Section Band: Tewit Community
Best Youth Band: Tewit Youth Intermediate
Best Deportment (Open): Tewit Silver
Best Deportment (Youth): Tewit Youth Intermediate
Best Instrumentalist: Claire Taylor (cornet) — Yorkshire Imperial