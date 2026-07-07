Royal connection for Jedforest

It seems the performance of Jedforest Instrumental Band brought back brass playing memories for King Charles III.

Members of Jedforest Instrumental Band have spoken of their delight at having the honour of performing for His Majesty King Charles III during a visit to their hometown last week.

Large crowds gathered as the King enjoyed several historic traditions and visited local artisan traders and businesses as part of the Royal Family's annual Holyrood Week.

Entertained

The band entertained the crowds as well as the monarch with an uplifting selection of classic Scottish brass arrangements alongside well-known contemporary pop favourites.

King Charles also took the time to speak with the band members, sharing his own memories of playing trumpet as a youngster on a march and admitting that he gave up to play the cello.

Reopened

The visit coincided with the official reopening of the town's Bandstand and Park. Originally opened by Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, in 2006, the structure had suffered severe storm damage.

The restoration was made possible by a £19,999 National Lottery Awards for All (South of Scotland) Fund grant.