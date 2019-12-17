                 

News

Brass at the Wire closing date looms

If your band wants to test its early season form then Brass at the Wire offers the ideal opportunity.

Parr Hall
  The Parr Hall will host the competition for the first time since 1984

Tuesday, 17 December 2019

        

Bands are being reminded that the closing date is looming for entries to the new Brass at the Wire contest which will take place at Pyramid and Parr Hall in Warrington on Sunday 26th January.

The event continues to enjoy generous support from R. Banks & Son (Funerals Ltd) under proprietor Brian Halliwell and marks a return to the venue that hosted the contest in 1983 and 1984.

Ideal opportunity

The contests provide the ideal opportunity to test their early season form with competitors able to choose either to perform the 2020 Regional test-pieces or the Butlins Mineworkers Championship set-works.

A new initiative in 2020 will see the Championship and First Section events combined â€” although separate prizes will be given to the 'Highest Placed' bands in each section. Qualification to the British Open Spring Festival remains the same.

The adjudication team consists of Paul Andrews, Ian Brownbill, Mareika Gray, Sarah Groake -Booth, John Doyle and Sandy Smith.

The contests will start from 9.30am.

Further information

Further information and details about the event will be released in due course.

Any enquiries should be directed to frankhodges@btinternet.com

Tel: 01942 212418
Mobile: 0793056276

        

