Gramercy provide musical support for charity

An ensemble from the award winning Gramercy Brass has helped raise funds for an important charity in their area.

Gramercy
  The ensemble performed to help raise funds for the work of the charity.

Monday, 23 November 2020

        

Gramercy Brass, the outstanding brass ensemble from the award winning Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York has given a reprise broadcast of a concert they recently held in support of services working with survivors of domestic violence.

It took place on the weekend and was a repeat of a concert earlier in the month at the beautiful Reformed Church of Freehold.

Help funds

A spokesperson stated: "We also wanted to team up with a worthy community service organization to help raise critically needed funds in support of their mission."

The performance entitled 'Reach for the Stars' also enabled people to support the work of 'Town Clock' — a non profit organization based in New Brunswick devoted to guiding and housing women and children who are victims of severe domestic violence circumstances.

We also wanted to team up with a worthy community service organization to help raise critically needed funds in support of their mission

Enjoy

The performance is free and 100% of everything donated will go directly to support their work.

To enjoy go to: WWW.EVENTSFREEHOLDREFORMEDCHURCH.COM

        

