Happy New Year!

4barsrest.com wishes all its readers a happy and prosperous New Year.

Happy New Year 2021
  Happy New Year: 4barsrest.com wishes all its readers a Happy New Year.

Friday, 01 January 2021

        

Hopefully your hangovers are minimal and you remember your resolutions in the cold light of day.

We encourage you not to attempt playing anything above the stave until at least 2pm.

Anthony Banwell & Iwan Fox
Directors
4barsrest.com

        

