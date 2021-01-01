Happy New Year!

Hopefully your hangovers are minimal and you remember your resolutions in the cold light of day.
We encourage you not to attempt playing anything above the stave until at least 2pm.
Anthony Banwell & Iwan Fox
Directors
4barsrest.com
4barsrest.com wishes all its readers a happy and prosperous New Year.
Hopefully your hangovers are minimal and you remember your resolutions in the cold light of day.
We encourage you not to attempt playing anything above the stave until at least 2pm.
Anthony Banwell & Iwan Fox
Directors
4barsrest.com
4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.Support us