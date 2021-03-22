                 

*
Bolsover Summer School gains extra support

The Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School has gained extra support from Denis Wick Products Ltd.

Denis Wick
  The world leading brand has offered its support to the Summer School

Monday, 22 March 2021

        

The Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School (BIBBSS) has announced that the world-renowned Denis Wick Products Ltd has become a sponsor for the leading event.

Wonderful boost

A spokesperson for the BIBBSS told 4BR: "This is a wonderful boost for us and a real indication that the Summer School is seen as one of the leading events of its kind in the banding world led by Stephen Mead and boasting a world class line-up of tutors.

Denis Wick products are synonymous with the brass banding world — from mouthpieces and mutes to its wide range of accessories."

Generous

They added: "The company has very generously offered us items from their catalogue that we can present to delegates at the summer school for their endeavours — adding something extra to the mix of musical challenges and fun that are core to what we provide each day.

Our thanks go to Stephen Wick and Brian Miller from Denis Wick Products Ltd for supporting our brass band summer school in this way."

Find out more

To find out more about the Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School which takes place between the 25th July to 30th July go to: https://www.bibbss.org.uk/

        

