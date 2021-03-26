Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 17

The Besson trio of Philip, Steven and Roger are joined by top line trombonists Amos Miller and Mark Templeton whose musical journeys have gone from orchestras to education.

Episode 17 of Besson Fridays at Home (Friday March 26th, 6pm — UK time) sees Philip Harper, Steven Mead and Roger Webster joined by Amos Miller (Head of Brass at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and a former principal trombone with the Royal Ballet Sinfonia), alongside Mark Templeton (principal trombone at the London Philharmonic Orchestra).

Insights

We follow their fascinating insights on how they both started playing the trombone, as well as charted their professional journeys from freelance musicians into educators and performers now at the top of their profession.

Both of these musicians play on the Courtois Legend 440 — so they may talk about more about trombones tooâ€¦

Enjoy:

