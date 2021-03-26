                 

Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 17

The Besson trio of Philip, Steven and Roger are joined by top line trombonists Amos Miller and Mark Templeton whose musical journeys have gone from orchestras to education.

  The Besson team is joined by Amos Millar and Mark Templeton

Friday, 26 March 2021

        

Episode 17 of Besson Fridays at Home (Friday March 26th, 6pm — UK time) sees Philip Harper, Steven Mead and Roger Webster joined by Amos Miller (Head of Brass at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and a former principal trombone with the Royal Ballet Sinfonia), alongside Mark Templeton (principal trombone at the London Philharmonic Orchestra).

Insights

We follow their fascinating insights on how they both started playing the trombone, as well as charted their professional journeys from freelance musicians into educators and performers now at the top of their profession.

Both of these musicians play on the Courtois Legend 440 — so they may talk about more about trombones tooâ€¦

Enjoy:

Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 16 of Besson Fridays at Home

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/

https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest

Previous Episodes:

Episode 16:
Cory Tuba Section
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/538321640819626

Episode 15:
Frank Renton
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2305046332961086

Episode 14:
Scott Kerr & Chris Shanks
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/109984231009544

Episode 13:
Maurice Murphy Tribute
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/449847116384239

Episode 12:
Keith Hutchinson and Tom Smith
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/696285934615157

Episode 11:
Phil Cobb and Stephen Cobb
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/173773204414220

Episode 10:
Chris Bradley and Mike Cavanagh
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/378376613490663

Episode 9:
Helen Harrelson and Misa Mead
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403404634387318

Episode 8:
Thomas Ruedi and Harmen Vanhoorne
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403021190697675

Episode 7:
Davur Juul Magnussen and John Barber
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/4511865358886917

Episode 6:
Derick Kane and Stephen Kane
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2697574597127493

Episode 5:
Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffths
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/755381705256477

Episode 4:
James Gourlay and Les Neish
https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2864126147164239

Episode 3:
Owen Farr and Ailsa Russell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2c-SLs3ujY&fbclid=IwAR1xdfk1dO_Z9xTV8-jnJXP6GP6cyxMxw_Th-W8QTrLM61VdpMxWV0Hwvi8

Episode 2:
Tom Hutchinson, Sheona White and Mark Wilkinson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yWqt_Az90I&fbclid=IwAR1EdTIm14XeEGTF6l1Wph3Rw0seCwAyRiY0IP8K95Orq5L5HsJbcJf6e8k

Episode 1:
Philip Harper, Steven Mead, Roger Webster and Tom Hutchinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0VYGFu6rpE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1VKnZzVAQ3mPmG7HWKVFim8yAQgcTJNvRvzI8heK1D8S29pVNeyv5A-5w

        

