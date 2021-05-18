Brass Things Review: Rejano Trombone practice mutes

Our resident testing expert Jonathan Pippen gets to grips with the new practice mutes from Rejano

Rejano trombone practice mutes are making a huge impression on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean at the moment — so we asked our resident expert Jonathan Pippen to out their tenor and bass trom mutes to the test.

The 3-D printed mutes based on a wine decanter shape are are claimed to be lightweight, perfectly stable in pitch, offer the exact amount of resistance and are hard wearing — as well as coming in 7 different colours.

So do the tenor and bass trom practice mutes live up to the hyperbole that has followed them across the pond...

To find out more about Rejano Mutes go to: https://rejanomutes.com/