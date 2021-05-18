                 

*
banner

News

Brass Things Review: Rejano Trombone practice mutes

Our resident testing expert Jonathan Pippen gets to grips with the new practice mutes from Rejano

Pippen
  Jonathan Pippen outs the Rejano practice mutes through their musical paces.

Tuesday, 18 May 2021

        

Rejano trombone practice mutes are making a huge impression on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean at the moment — so we asked our resident expert Jonathan Pippen to out their tenor and bass trom mutes to the test.

The 3-D printed mutes based on a wine decanter shape are are claimed to be lightweight, perfectly stable in pitch, offer the exact amount of resistance and are hard wearing — as well as coming in 7 different colours.

So do the tenor and bass trom practice mutes live up to the hyperbole that has followed them across the pond...

To find out more about Rejano Mutes go to: https://rejanomutes.com/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Pippen

Brass Things Review: Rejano Trombone practice mutes

May 18 • Our resident testing expert Jonathan Pippen gets to grips with the new practice mutes from Rejano

cOVID

BBE confirms DCMS guidance for English bands

May 18 • Brass Bands England outlines advice, regulations and guidance for English bands from 17th May — with two free Q&A set up for further enquiries for those looking to return to rehearsals.

Thornton

Thornton heads to Geneva

May 18 • Geneva Group announce Dr David Thornton as a new Development Consultant & Performance Artist.

sUMMER

4BR Mid-week quiz: A little bit of seasoning...

May 18 • Make the links to our little brain tickler and there is a neat little prize package ready to be claimed.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

May 17 • Avonbank (Evesham) requires a competent Solo baritone horn and an Eb bass player to join this lively Second Section Band. With a full summer and autumn programme of concerts ahead you would be warmly welcomed by the band! Please get in touch!

Ellington Colliery Band

May 15 • Musical Director - We are looking for a Musical Director who can motivate, encourage and progress the band. Applicants need to be good communicators who can create an enjoyable but hardworking atmosphere, bringing energy and new ideas to the band.

Essex Police Band

May 11 • Percussionist required. Preferably with experience playing in Brass Band, Wind Band or Orchestra. We do not contest but play to a good standard and play a variety of contempory and historical music.

Pro Cards »

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top