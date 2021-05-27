4BR Thursday Interview with Chris Guenault

We talk to Chris Guenault — the Relationship Manager of Future Talent — the charity founded in 2004 by The Duchess of Kent with the aim of breaking down barriers, creating opportunities and harnessing the power of music.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR finds out more about the work of the music charity founded in 2004 by The Duchess of Kent and Nicholas Robinson, with the aim of breaking down barriers, creating opportunities and harnessing the power of music to transform the lives of young musicians across the UK.

Exclusion

What makes its work so important is that its been widely confirmed over the years that hundreds of children with outstanding musical abilities from households on low income and social deprivation, have been excluded from by being able to access tuition services, instruments, courses, sheet music, technical equipment and even exams.

And with Covid-19 also having a pernicious effect Chris Guenault tells us Future Talent is busier than ever helping youngsters meet their dreams and aspirations.

Programmes

The charity runs two programmes:

The Development Programme supports musicians aged 13-18 years old



The Junior Programme supports younger musicians at an earlier stage of their musical development.

These aim to support, develop and listen to the needs and aspirations of our young musicians by providing a range of development opportunities such as expert masterclasses, world-class workshops, one-to-one mentoring sessions and performance opportunities.

Find out more:

https://www.futuretalent.org/articles/2021-22-applications-open

Award amounts vary from £400 on the Junior Programme, to scholarships on the Development Programme up to £2,000, per year.