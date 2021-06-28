                 

4BR Monday Interview with Adam Greenbank

We catch up with the President of Durham University Brass Band who certainly had a great time following their UniBrass title winning success in Sheffield on the weekend.

Durham
  The band claimed the title with a set based on time...

Monday, 28 June 2021

        

A musical combination of time past, present, future and forgotten may have helped Durham University Brass Band claim the 2021 UniBrass title in Sheffield at the weekend, but it still meant that there were a few hours to spend enjoying the post-contest celebrations.

We managed to catch up with a proud Band President who told us more about the band, its ethos and make up with plenty of players with maths and science backgrounds that ensured their musical 'time machine' worked perfectly under their MD.

        

