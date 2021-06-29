Brighouse help big game build up

Brighouse & Rastrick has done its bit to help build up the atmosphere to the big game between England and Germany this evening.

A small ensemble of players from Brighouse & Rastrick Band have added to the build up to England's big Euro 2020 game against Germany this evening (Tuesday 29th June)

They made an appearance on Sky Sport News on the pitch of Brighouse Town Football Club, where they were joined by presenter Kyle Walker to play a few well known football songs to get everyone in the spirit for the clash between the nations.

Purple jacket

Kyle also took the opportunity to speak to members of the band to find out how the West Riding band had been coping during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as donning one of their own purple jackets to take to the bass drum.

A band spokesperson said: "We were delighted to be involved and had a great morning getting in the spirit for the game."