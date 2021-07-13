National youngsters to enjoy inspirational leads

The National Children's and National Youth Bands will enjoy superb tutoring and guest soloists on their forthcoming Summer courses.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has announced its line-up of artistic and music staff for its forthcoming Summer Season.

As reported the Children's Band will by led by Prof Nicholas Childs, whilst the Youth Band will be directed by Philip Harper.

Inspirational performers and tutors

Both however will also be joined by a world class team of tutors and soloists, with Foden's euphonium star Gary Curtin sure to be an inspirational force on the Children's Band course as guest soloist and euphonium and baritone tutor.

The cornets will be led by Anna Hughes-Williams, Tom Hutchinson and Connor Lennon; horns and flugels by Ailsa Russell and the trombones will receive tuition from Paul Keirnan. The tubas will be looked after by Matthew Routley. Logan Hartley is sure to receive a warm welcome on her first course as percussion tutor.

The Children's Band Summer Concert will be held in the beautiful grounds of Repton School on the 30th July and tickets for this event will be free of charge and available directly from the NYBBGB website.

Great support

Philip Harper will also enjoy great support from a National Youth Band team that will include Cory tuba star Simon Howell as guest soloist as well as tuba tutor.

The cornets will be tutored by Ian Culross, Roger Webster and Connor Lennon, whilst the horns and trombones will link up with Helen Varley and Carol Jarvis respectively. The euphonium and baritones will come under the guidance of David Thornton, and percussionists will be tutored by Andrea Price.

The Youth Band will also perform in beautiful grounds of Repton School on the 7th August and tickets for this event are also free. Both events will be held with appropriate Covid-19 guidance and regulations.

Digital concert

The excitement of the National Youth Band's Spring Digital Concert can still be accessed online and streamed here.

https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/event/nybb-easter-concert-online?mc_cid=ee6010e72f&mc_eid=ca58ee1318

Support

If you enjoyed the free performance then please consider making a donation, in lieu of a ticket here to support the band's Bursary Fund.

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/NYBBGBBursaryFund2022?mc_cid=ee6010e72f&mc_eid=ca58ee1318