                 

*
banner

News

National youngsters to enjoy inspirational leads

The National Children's and National Youth Bands will enjoy superb tutoring and guest soloists on their forthcoming Summer courses.

National
  The two courses will take place at Repton School

Tuesday, 13 July 2021

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has announced its line-up of artistic and music staff for its forthcoming Summer Season.

As reported the Children's Band will by led by Prof Nicholas Childs, whilst the Youth Band will be directed by Philip Harper.

Inspirational performers and tutors

Both however will also be joined by a world class team of tutors and soloists, with Foden's euphonium star Gary Curtin sure to be an inspirational force on the Children's Band course as guest soloist and euphonium and baritone tutor.

The cornets will be led by Anna Hughes-Williams, Tom Hutchinson and Connor Lennon; horns and flugels by Ailsa Russell and the trombones will receive tuition from Paul Keirnan. The tubas will be looked after by Matthew Routley. Logan Hartley is sure to receive a warm welcome on her first course as percussion tutor.

The Children's Band Summer Concert will be held in the beautiful grounds of Repton School on the 30th July and tickets for this event will be free of charge and available directly from the NYBBGB website.

Great support

Philip Harper will also enjoy great support from a National Youth Band team that will include Cory tuba star Simon Howell as guest soloist as well as tuba tutor.

The cornets will be tutored by Ian Culross, Roger Webster and Connor Lennon, whilst the horns and trombones will link up with Helen Varley and Carol Jarvis respectively. The euphonium and baritones will come under the guidance of David Thornton, and percussionists will be tutored by Andrea Price.

The Youth Band will also perform in beautiful grounds of Repton School on the 7th August and tickets for this event are also free. Both events will be held with appropriate Covid-19 guidance and regulations.

As reported the Children's Band will by led by Prof Nicholas Childs, whilst the Youth Band will be directed by Philip Harper4BR

Digital concert

The excitement of the National Youth Band's Spring Digital Concert can still be accessed online and streamed here.
https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/event/nybb-easter-concert-online?mc_cid=ee6010e72f&mc_eid=ca58ee1318

Support

If you enjoyed the free performance then please consider making a donation, in lieu of a ticket here to support the band's Bursary Fund.

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/NYBBGBBursaryFund2022?mc_cid=ee6010e72f&mc_eid=ca58ee1318

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

David Childs

4BR Tuesday Interview with David Childs

July 13 • We catch up with the Besson euph star to find out more about what he's been up to — from gaining yet more accolades to a return to live performance.

National

National youngsters to enjoy inspirational leads

July 13 • The National Children's and National Youth Bands will enjoy superb tutoring and guest soloists on their forthcoming Summer courses.

Fairey

New cornet trio takes wing at Fairey

July 13 • Three talented young cornet players join the ranks of Fairey Band.

Conductng weekend

Cory looking for conductors

July 13 • Philip Harper and Nigel Seaman will lead a weekend of conducting at the home of the world's number 1 ranked band — and its free.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Jubilee brass (Oxford) band

July 13 • As we return to rehearsal we are looking for Bb/Eb Bass players & Cornets - Solo & 2nd/3rd. We rehearse Monday/Friday 7.45pm to 9.30pm. We are a friendly, sociable 3rd section band with a good mix of engagements throughout the year.

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

July 13 • Due to the increased work and family commitments of our current MD. We welcome applications from enthusiastic dynamic hardworking individuals interested in continuing the hard work and success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36.

City of Bristol Brass Band

July 13 • A FLUGEL player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary.

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top