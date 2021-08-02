                 

*
banner

News

Communal approach brings Covid success for Bolsover

Extensive preparations and communal support gives the Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School a clean bill of health as well as a huge musical boost.

Bolsover
  There was a great musical atmosphere created at the summer course

Monday, 02 August 2021

        

The organisers of the Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School (BIBBSS) have reflected on the success of their popular course — one which was completed with a 'clean bill of health' thanks to their extensive Covid-19 preparations.

The 51 delegates also thoroughly enjoyed the musical experience under the baton of Course Director Steven Mead and the 10 strong team of tutors which culminated in a super concert at their base at Shirebrook Academy on Friday evening.

Paid off

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to report that our preparations paid off. We used the challenges posed by Covid-19 to ensure that we were determined to press ahead with this year's course.

A great deal of thanks for the successful outcome must go to BIBBSS Health & Safety officer, Mark Spotswood, who did sterling work in the preparation of the risk assessments but in addition provided Covid regulation support throughout the week."

Not only was Mark on hand to sterilise all sectional rehearsal rooms after each time it was used, but he also worked on all general areas to ensure all Covid-19 guidance and regulations were met in full.

A great deal of thanks for the successful outcome must go to BIBBSS Health & Safety officer, Mark Spotswood, who did sterling work in the preparation of the risk assessmentsBIBBSS

Next year

They added: "Our thanks also go to the tutors and delegates who were meticulous in observing health conventions throughout the week. We had great support from them, and we are delighted to report that we have already got a waiting list for next year's event!"

Images

There are plenty of great images from the course taken by Phil Peat to enjoy at: https://www.philpeatphotography.co.uk/gallery_772416.html

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wellington

New Zealand reflects on National boost

August 2 • New Zealand banding returned to the post Covid-19 contesting stage with a sense of rejuvenation — led by a new generation of young players.

Bolsover

Communal approach brings Covid success for Bolsover

August 2 • Extensive preparations and communal support gives the Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School a clean bill of health as well as a huge musical boost.

Butlins

Cash and carry at Butlin's in 2022

July 31 • There is plenty of prize money to win at the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival in January — with individuals, ensembles and bands able to carry off big cash prizes.

Bolsover

Friday night is music night at Bolsover Summer School

July 30 • The Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School has been a huge success this year — with delegates and tutors overcoming Covid and the weather to enjoying their music making.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Epping Forest Band - Proms on the Green

Sunday 8 August • On the green outside the Epping Forest District Council Civic Offices CM16 4BZ

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Golborne Brass

August 2 • We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

August 2 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed solo cornet player to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

August 2 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed tenor horn player who would welcome the opportunity to develop their skills, particularly as a soloist, as the band establishes itself in the third section.

Pro Cards »

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top