Communal approach brings Covid success for Bolsover

Extensive preparations and communal support gives the Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School a clean bill of health as well as a huge musical boost.

The organisers of the Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School (BIBBSS) have reflected on the success of their popular course — one which was completed with a 'clean bill of health' thanks to their extensive Covid-19 preparations.

The 51 delegates also thoroughly enjoyed the musical experience under the baton of Course Director Steven Mead and the 10 strong team of tutors which culminated in a super concert at their base at Shirebrook Academy on Friday evening.

Paid off

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to report that our preparations paid off. We used the challenges posed by Covid-19 to ensure that we were determined to press ahead with this year's course.

A great deal of thanks for the successful outcome must go to BIBBSS Health & Safety officer, Mark Spotswood, who did sterling work in the preparation of the risk assessments but in addition provided Covid regulation support throughout the week."

Not only was Mark on hand to sterilise all sectional rehearsal rooms after each time it was used, but he also worked on all general areas to ensure all Covid-19 guidance and regulations were met in full.

A great deal of thanks for the successful outcome must go to BIBBSS Health & Safety officer, Mark Spotswood, who did sterling work in the preparation of the risk assessments BIBBSS

Advertisement

Next year

They added: "Our thanks also go to the tutors and delegates who were meticulous in observing health conventions throughout the week. We had great support from them, and we are delighted to report that we have already got a waiting list for next year's event!"

Images

There are plenty of great images from the course taken by Phil Peat to enjoy at: https://www.philpeatphotography.co.uk/gallery_772416.html