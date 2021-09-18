Result: 2021 National Championships of Great Britain: Section 3

Results:
Saturday 18th September
Test Piece: Kaleidoscope (Philip Sparke)
Adjudicators: Alan Bourne, Mark Wilkinson, Glyn Williams
1. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)
2. Beaumaris (Clive Zwanswiniski)
3. Raunds Temperance (Jonathan Pippen)
4. Lostock Hall Memorial (Ryan Broad)
5. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)
6. Hazel Grove (Nigel Beasley)
7. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)
8. Usk (James Jones)
9. Ocean Brass (Martin Humphries)
10. Kippax (Stephen Tighe)
11. Pilling Jubilee Silver (Steve Hartley)
12. Chichester City (Alfie Hughes)
13. Poole Borough (Lloyd Bartlett)
14. Langholm Town (Chris Shanks)
15. Gosport Solent (Rich Sharp)
16. Olney (Phil Devine)
Withdrawn: East Riding of Yorkshire (Frank Hoyland)
Best Instrumentalist: Owen Jones (Solo cornet) — Tewit Silver