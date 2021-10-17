Have your say on Brass Bands Wales

The general Quarterly Meeting of Brass Bands Wales will be held on a Zoom platform later this month — and you can have your say.

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales, the representative body that supports the existing organisations and structures of the Welsh banding community and music sector, has invited all its Band and Associate Members to its General Quarterly Meeting.

Opportunity

It offers an opportunity to find out how the organisation is working across the different areas of the music sector in Wales to help bands at all levels and all areas.

It is taking place through the Zoom platform on Sunday 24th October (10.00am)

Members

Zoom meeting details will be emailed to all members in due course. Associate Members are welcome to attend but only Band Members hold voting rights.

Please submit any proposals for the agenda by no later than Wednesday 20th October to: info@brassbands.wales