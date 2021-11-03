Crowdfunding essentials for free tonight

4BR talks to BBE Development Manager Dr Alex Parker about this evening's BBE free Crowdfunder seminar. With bands needing much needed cash the Crowdfunder scheme offers an ideal opportunity to make the most of Christmas generosity.

Brass Bands England will be hosting a special Crowdfunder Coaching seminar this evening (Wednesday 3rd November) at 6.00pm.

Free session

The free group coaching session will focus on tips to promote your band's crowdfunding page to give your campaigns the best chance of success!

Brass Bands England is partnering with the UK's largest crowdfunding platform for a national crowdfunding campaign entitled #BrassBandsAtChristmas.

Throughout the campaign, bands will be supported with free coaching and fundraising advice from the experienced Crowdfunder team, as well as ongoing support and promotion from BBE.

Join

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Please come and join this free group coaching session focused on tips to promote your crowdfunding page to give your campaign the best chance of success!"

The group coaching will take place as a zoom meeting so there will be plenty of opportunity to ask questions. This session will be recorded and available to watch after the live event.

Time and place

November 3rd (6.00pm until around 6.30pm)

Sign up:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=232&reset=1