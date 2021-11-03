                 

*
banner

News

Crowdfunding essentials for free tonight

4BR talks to BBE Development Manager Dr Alex Parker about this evening's BBE free Crowdfunder seminar. With bands needing much needed cash the Crowdfunder scheme offers an ideal opportunity to make the most of Christmas generosity.

Money
  The seminar provides essential information for bands wishing to fundraise

Wednesday, 03 November 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

Brass Bands England will be hosting a special Crowdfunder Coaching seminar this evening (Wednesday 3rd November) at 6.00pm.

Free session

The free group coaching session will focus on tips to promote your band's crowdfunding page to give your campaigns the best chance of success!

Brass Bands England is partnering with the UK's largest crowdfunding platform for a national crowdfunding campaign entitled #BrassBandsAtChristmas.

Throughout the campaign, bands will be supported with free coaching and fundraising advice from the experienced Crowdfunder team, as well as ongoing support and promotion from BBE.

Join

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Please come and join this free group coaching session focused on tips to promote your crowdfunding page to give your campaign the best chance of success!"

The group coaching will take place as a zoom meeting so there will be plenty of opportunity to ask questions. This session will be recorded and available to watch after the live event.

Time and place

Time and place:
November 3rd (6.00pm until around 6.30pm)

Sign up:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=232&reset=1

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Castle

Treize Etoiles become Thunderstruck rockers

November 3 • If you are going to play a bit of AC/DC then you've got to do its in a pretty spectacular venue..

Maines

Memories of National youth

November 3 • John Maines is set to host a new series of on-line broadcasts looking back on the 70 years of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain with leading personalities.

Money

Crowdfunding essentials for free tonight

November 3 • 4BR talks to BBE Development Manager Dr Alex Parker about this evening's BBE free Crowdfunder seminar. With bands needing much needed cash the Crowdfunder scheme offers an ideal opportunity to make the most of Christmas generosity.

Salford

New Salford solo contest aims at showmanship

November 3 • A new on-line solo competition is looking to promote the X factor of showmanship in the next generation of young performers.

What's on »

Glossop Old Band - Skelmersdale Prize Band

Monday 1 November • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - St John's Mossley Band

Sunday 7 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Derwent Brass - A Night To Remember | Derwent Brass

Saturday 13 November • St. Peter's Church, Church Lane, Belper, Derbyshire DE56 1FD

Vacancies »

Deepcar Brass Band

November 3 • Players required in our horn and percussion sections to help us regain 3rd section status. Enquiries invited irrespective of age or experience. We rehearse Monday and Friday evenings in Deepcar Village hall at 7.30 pm under our new MD Gavin Brown.

Ibstock Brick Brass

November 3 • Ibstock Brick Brass are a progressive 2nd Section Band based in Coalville and are on the hunt for a tenor trombone (position negiotable) to support their line up. The band are friendly and competive with a mix of concerts & contests throughout the year

Ibstock Brick Brass

November 3 • Ibstock Brick Brass are a progressive 2nd Section Band based in Coalville and are on the hunt for a front row cornet to support their line up. The band are friendly and competive with a mix of concerts & contests throughout the year

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top