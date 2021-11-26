Youth entries set to battle for honours

There is solo and ensemble playing from a slightly different musical genre to enjoy this weekend from the comfort of your home.

The British Youth Band Association (BYBA) and Traditional Youth Marching Bands Association (TYMBA) are hosting an afternoon of solo and ensemble playing that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.

Individuals and Ensembles

The organisations are putting the final preparations in place for their annual 'Individuals & Ensembles' (I&E) competition, to be streamed on Saturday afternoon (27th November) at 2.00pm.

The contest has traditionally been held in person, although following restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made to hold it online last year. It proved to be a winning formula, with the contest receiving its highest ever number of entries, and so it remains online for another year.

Entries

There are 70 entries across a wide variety of categories.

As well as the traditional brass and percussion instruments, the contest is also open to woodwind players and colourguard performers who often use equipment as varied as flags and rifles.

There are categories for solo performers, for duets and trios, and for ensembles.

The performers will be competing for the honours in a variety of classes which will be ranked against each other a second time to decide on who becomes BYBA Young Musician of the Year and BYBA Young Guard Performer of the Year.

Enjoy

The stream will commence at 2.00pm on Saturday 27th November and can be accessed on BYBA's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/BYBAOfficial