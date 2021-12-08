February 1st deadline looms for River City Composer Competition

There is a still plenty of time for composers to enter the River City Brass Composer Competition — but the clock is ticking.

The deadline for composers to enter the first-ever River City Brass Composers Competition has been set at 1st February.

Opportunity

The inaugural River City Brass Composers Competition represents the opportunity for composers of all backgrounds, from around the world, to write music for a band that attracts a remarkable concert going audience.

The competition will be judged by Artistic/Music Director James Gourlay, Dr. Peter Graham, Dr. Martin Ellerby, and RCB personnel Drew Fennell and Abigail Langhorst.

Four finalists

The four selected finalists will each receive a $1,000 award. Each will have their works given world premieres in either the band's high profile 'Brass to the Future' or 'Resilience' concert programmes in April and May 2022.

The winner will be chosen by the audience and band members and will receive an additional $1,000.

Further details

Further details can be found at: http://www.rivercitybrass.org/composers-competition